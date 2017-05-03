News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Shell Stations Online Map for euroShell Card Holders
New Station Finder from FLEETCOR for euroShell Fuel Card Holders
With the Fuel Station Finder, holders of euroShell fuel cards have easy access to all Shell fuel stations, which is one of the largest networks in Europe. The online fuel station finder has mapped all such fuel stations along with stations of other partner oil companies. Drivers and fleet operators can easily choose from over 200 Shell stations in Belgium and get directions to the desired fuel station. Additionally, holders of euroShell card Multi can refuel at more than 250 Shell partner stations (ESSO).
The is built on a Google maps framework. This makes locating a fuel station easier as most users are familiar with the interface. The finder makes available a European network of over 22,000 fuel stations in 31 countries, bringing all the information within a few clicks. It shows the route from the driver's current location or any other location to the selected fuel station. Multiple stoppages can be added while building a route, and the best route is displayed. Optional filters allow avoiding toll roads, highways, and traffic.
Standard filters can reduce search results on the basis of the type of euroShell Card (https://fleetcorcards.be/
The new Fuel Station Finder (https://fleetcorcards.be/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse