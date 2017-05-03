News By Tag
Vegan is "Going to the Dogs" With Kaleb's Organics Dog Treats!
In the U.S. alone, approximately 16 million people are vegetarian and half of those consider themselves vegan. That's five percent of the country devoted to living a life free of animal-derived ingredients.
Today's commercial pet foods are jeopardizing our pets' health significantly. Pet foods are often composed of ground-up parts of animals that the U.S. Department of Agriculture inspectors have deemed unfit for human consumption. In addition to this, most pet foods contain the same hormones, pesticides, toxic ingredients and antibiotics that are found in commercial meat products for humans. Studies have shown that the same risks associated with meat consumption in humans like allergies, cancers, heart, kidney and bone problems; are also affecting many companion animals.
As more people are adopting a plant-based diet and experiencing the health benefits of this lifestyle, one question still remains: Taking the veggie option has never been easier for us humans, but what about dogs? Dogs, unlike cats, are not obligate carnivores. As surprising as this may sound, research has proven that dogs are not dependent on meat-specific protein and can easily digest a majority of vegetables and grains.
Canines can be healthy on a well-balanced, nutritionally complete vegan diet, as long as all necessary nutrient requirements are met. Stories continue to surface of dogs that have successfully thrived on a plant-based diet. Take for instance Bramble, a 27-year-old vegan Boarder Collie who was in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's oldest living dog. Or Floyd: the 20-year-old Collie/Spaniel Mix who ate the same diet as Bramble.
It's safe to say the next evolution of plant-based living is going to the dogs! Kaleb's Organics is excited to offer a USDA Certified Organic vegan-friendly dog treat that's environmentally conscious and cruelty-free. Made in the USA, Kaleb's are baked in Vermont using all natural ingredients and no preservatives. The ingredients in each treat provide numerous health benefits for our animal companions and are Non-GMO Project Verified.
Pet owners have the option to choose from 5 flavors; all of which are kosher, as well as wheat, corn and soy free. Kaleb's Organics flavors include: Banana Oatmeal, Blueberry Pie, Cranberry Coconut Cookie, Peanut Butter Crunch, and Pizza Fusion. Learn more at: https://www.kalebsorganics.com/
"There's a massive trend toward sustainable agriculture and plant-based diets for humans, so it's only natural pet parents want to extend their dietary habits to dogs. After all, they're considered non-obligate carnivores,"
