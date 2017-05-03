 
Global Double Barreled Antibodies Drug Sales Market Forecasts 2022

RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, "Global Double Barreled Antibodies Drug Sales Market Forecasts 2022" to its report gallery. This report provides extensive research on Global Double Barreled Antibodies Drug Market.
 
 
NOIDA, India - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The double barreled or bi-specific antibodies concept is progressively gaining traction in the biopharmaceutical industry owing to several therapeutic advantages, as well as their potential to address challenges being faced with the mAb based therapies. Bi-specific antibodies are artificial antibodies developed by joining together two monoclonal antibodies or their parts that target different epitopes. The resulting bi-specific antibody has binding affinities for two or three different epitopes concomitantly.

According to the RNCOS report entitled "Global Double Barreled Antibodies Drug Sales (BLINCYTO & Removab), Pipeline Analysis (By Phase, Technology, and Indication), & Global Market Forecasts 2022", the double barreled antibodies market is anticipated to reach US$ 604.9 Million by 2022. In this report, there is in-depth market analysis of BLINCYTO and Removab. The double barreled antibodies market is still in its infancy. With the European Medicines Agency approval of Removab in 2009, a great deal of interest has been generated in the bi-specific antibody market. The bi-specific antibodies pipeline is rich and diverse, and has drugs being developed for both oncological and non-oncological indications. These drugs are based on various technological platforms developed by Roche, Amgen, AbbVie, Ablynx, Affimed, and MacroGenics amongst others. The antibody platforms are based on the concepts of chemical cross-linking, hybridomas, as well as recombinant techniques.

During the course of our research, we found bi-specific antibodies currently in different stages of clinical development. Most of these are industry sponsored, and around 2-3 of the bi-specific antibody drugs amongst them are expected to be launched by the end of this decade. In addition to the clinical pipeline, over 30 molecules have been identified which are currently in preclinical/discovery phase. Technological advancements, particularly in the bi-specific antibodies purification will ensure the development of products with improved safety, potency, and efficacy profile. As more products move from pipeline to the market, an increase in the investment in this bi-specific antibodies development is expected from various quarters in coming years. Moreover, our report places an emphasis on the major drivers and challenges, latest trends and developments, as well as strategic collaborations that can impact industry's growth.

In the end, the report enlists some of the key players in the double barreled antibodies market including in-short business overview of each player along with their product and pipeline portfolios, recent developments, and comparative analysis of their strengths and weaknesses. Conclusively, the report will prove to be a complete and comprehensive source of knowledge and analysis for clients and potential investors or debut makers in this industry.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM907.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

