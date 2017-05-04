News By Tag
MT4 or MetaTrader 4 has always been a Top most choice for Forex Traders
Www.mt4whitelabel.net has come up with a cost-efficient and professional turnkey solution for all those individuals and institutional partners who are interested in enhancing their brands.
www.mt4whitelabel.net has come up with a cost-efficient and professional turnkey solution for all those individuals and institutional partners who are interested in enhancing their brands. You can become an MT4 broker and enjoy all the benefits offered by the state of the art technology from MT4 Whitelabel. This is a very good opportunity for you to increase your brokerage business substantially and take it to the next level by custom branding with MT4 Whitelabel. This opportunity can be utilized by both individuals and corporations. By being associated with MT4, your business will now have a new revamped look and feel and you would be able to reach out to more number of customers because of the branded trading software at your disposal.
System & Security
The MT4WhiteLabel.net owns several MT4 licenses that are hosted in the facilities NY4 (Equinix New York) and offer White-Label solutions to the brokers. The platform has an allocated architecture and serves as a perfect security system. The platform that has been developed by Metaquotes, helps in mobile training as well as powerful automated trading. The Mt4 also supports multiple languages and also multiple currencies. It is very safe and reliable.
Benefits
Becoming an Mt4 broker has its own advantages as you would now use your own brand and start offering trading services to the clients. You can decide your clients and also decide on the offers that you would like to provide to your clients. Setting up the system is very easy and it will also be flexible. You can customize the whole set up as per your choice and convenience. The set-up cost is also very low. You will now be able to attract more and more customers and the visibility of your company will increase by multiple folds. You have the choice to also connects trading platform and provides liquidity. This will help you to monitor your client activity and also calculate profit or loss. All this will be in real time as you will be given everything that you want by the system to efficiently manage your clients and business.
Do you want to enhance your business to the highest level? Then you are at the perfect place. MT4whitelabel.net offers you to own your own Branded MT4 White Label along with your professional website, which increases your Brand credibility and Clientbase.
Check our website for more details @ http://mt4whitelabel.net/
