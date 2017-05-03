 
RE/MAX Alliance Group Ranks Among the REAL Trends 500

RE/MAX Alliance Group in Southwest Florida is Ranked Among the Top National Residential Real Estate Firms
 
 
Peter Crowley, David Coupland and Ron Travis
Peter Crowley, David Coupland and Ron Travis
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX Alliance Group, an independently owned franchise with seven offices in Southwest Florida, has been nationally recognized in the 2017 REAL Trends 500 survey. The brokerage placed #160 by transactions and #180 by volume, closing 4,470 residential transaction sides and almost $1.25 billion in sales volume, placing it in the top 200 of all real estate brokerages in the country.

Now in its 30th year, REAL Trends 500 is an independently verified compilation of the nation's leading residential real estate companies. Brokerages needed to close a minimum of 1,843 transaction sides in 2016 to place in the top 500.

"Placing in the REAL Trends 500 is a testament to the expertise, dedication and professionalism of RE/MAX Alliance Group associates," said Co-Owner Ron Travis in the Bradenton, Florida, office. "It's a privilege to be included in this elite list and a pleasure to assist homebuyers and sellers with some of the most important decisions of their lives."

"Real estate is a very competitive business and we're proud of RE/MAX Alliance Group for its outstanding professionalism and commitment to raising the bar in real estate," said Dave Liniger, CEO, Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder of RE/MAX, LLC. "The real measure of success is customer satisfaction and that's why year in and year out, homebuyers and sellers turn to RE/MAX to help them with one of life's biggest investments."

Associates affiliated with the RE/MAX network regularly average double the number of transaction sides per agent when compared with competitors in the annual survey of large brokerages. RE/MAX agents averaged 17.2 transaction sides in the 2017 REAL Trends 500 while agents with competitors averaged 7.8.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
Source:RE/MAX Alliance Group
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
