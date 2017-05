Global Tankless Water Heater Market (2015-2023)-Research Nester

The Global Tankless Water Heater market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during forecasted period 2015-2023.

Tankless Water Heater is a kind of heater which provides warm water without a tank. It has mini-assembly of boiler coils 36" less or high which enables on demand or endless quantity of warm water. It stores the water inside the coils and it is more energy efficient as compared to conventional storage water heaters. In addition to this, light weight in nature and government subsidy on various efficient electronic equipment in various countries are few of the reason that would escalate the demand for thein near future.By FeaturesBased on Features, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:Energy StarDigital DisplayRemote ControlBy TechnologyBased on Technology, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:Low NOxUltra-Low NOxBy Fuel TypeBased on Fuel type, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:Natural GasPropaneBy LocationBased on Location, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:IndoorOutdoorDirect vent (horizontal and vertical vent) tankless water heaterBy Energy FactorBased on Energy Factor, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:0.90+ EF0.80 - 0.89 EF- 0.79 EFBy WeightBased on Weight, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:75+ lbs50 - 74 lbs0 - 49 lbsBy Product TypeBased on Product Type, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:Electric Tankless water heatersGas Tankless water heatersBy End UserBased on End User, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:Domestic Tankless Water HeatersCommercial Tankless Water HeatersBy RegionOn the basis of region the global tankless water heater market is segmented intoNorth AmericaLatin AmericaWestern And Eastern EuropeAsia-PacificMiddle East And North AfricaRow (Rest Of World)Factors like shift in consumers taste and preference, spiked adoption of eco-friendly equipment, inclination towards using efficient heaters, longing to use electric devices with more technological advanced features and user controls etc. are some of the major factors which are expected to drive the demand for global tankless water heater market in the upcoming years.In addition to that, continuous increase in urban population and personal disposable income across the globe are projected to drive the global tankless water heater market during next 5-6 years.