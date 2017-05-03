News By Tag
Global Tankless Water Heater Market (2015-2023)-Research Nester
The Global Tankless Water Heater market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during forecasted period 2015-2023.
Market Segmentation
By Features
Based on Features, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:
Energy Star
Digital Display
Remote Control
By Technology
Based on Technology, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:
Low NOx
Ultra-Low NOx
By Fuel Type
Based on Fuel type, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:
Natural Gas
Propane
By Location
Based on Location, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:
Indoor
Outdoor
Direct vent (horizontal and vertical vent) tankless water heater
By Energy Factor
Based on Energy Factor, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:
0.90+ EF
0.80 - 0.89 EF
- 0.79 EF
By Weight
Based on Weight, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:
75+ lbs
50 - 74 lbs
0 - 49 lbs
By Product Type
Based on Product Type, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:
Electric Tankless water heaters
Gas Tankless water heaters
By End User
Based on End User, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:
Domestic Tankless Water Heaters
Commercial Tankless Water Heaters
By Region
On the basis of region the global tankless water heater market is segmented into
North America
Latin America
Western And Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East And North Africa
Row (Rest Of World)
Growth Drivers and challenges
Factors like shift in consumers taste and preference, spiked adoption of eco-friendly equipment, inclination towards using efficient heaters, longing to use electric devices with more technological advanced features and user controls etc. are some of the major factors which are expected to drive the demand for global tankless water heater market in the upcoming years.
In addition to that, continuous increase in urban population and personal disposable income across the globe are projected to drive the global tankless water heater market during next 5-6 years.
