Global Tankless Water Heater Market (2015-2023)-Research Nester

The Global Tankless Water Heater market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during forecasted period 2015-2023.
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Tankless Water Heater is a kind of heater which provides warm water without a tank. It has mini-assembly of boiler coils 36" less or high which enables on demand or endless quantity of warm water. It stores the water inside the coils and it is more energy efficient as compared to conventional storage water heaters. In addition to this, light weight in nature and government subsidy on various efficient electronic equipment in various countries are few of the reason that would escalate the demand for the tankless water heaters in near future.

Market Segmentation

By Features

Based on Features, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:

Energy Star

Digital Display

Remote Control

By Technology

Based on Technology, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:

Low NOx

Ultra-Low NOx

By Fuel Type

Based on Fuel type, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:

Natural Gas

Propane

By Location

Based on Location, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:

Indoor

Outdoor

Direct vent (horizontal and vertical vent) tankless water heater

By Energy Factor

Based on Energy Factor, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:

0.90+ EF

0.80 - 0.89 EF

- 0.79 EF

By Weight

Based on Weight, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:

75+ lbs

50 - 74 lbs

0 - 49 lbs

By Product Type

Based on Product Type, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:

Electric Tankless water heaters

Gas Tankless water heaters

By End User

Based on End User, the global Tankless Water Heater market is divided into following:

Domestic Tankless Water Heaters

Commercial Tankless Water Heaters

By Region

On the basis of region the global tankless water heater market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Western And Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East And North Africa

Row (Rest Of World)

Growth Drivers and challenges

Factors like shift in consumers taste and preference, spiked adoption of eco-friendly equipment, inclination towards using efficient heaters, longing to use electric devices with more technological advanced features and user controls etc. are some of the major factors which are expected to drive the demand for global tankless water heater market in the upcoming years.

In addition to that, continuous increase in urban population and personal disposable income across the globe are projected to drive the global tankless water heater market during next 5-6 years.

To know more about this research, kindly visit: http://www.researchnester.com/reports/global-tankless-wat...

For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:

Ajay Daniel

Email: ajay.daniel@researchnester.com

U.S. +1 646 586 9123

U.K. +44 203 608 5919

Research Nester
16465869123
***@researchnester.com
