Keep The Memory of Your Pets Alive With MyPoochFace.com Custom Pet Portraits
When the time comes for us to part ways the pain of loss can be tremendous but the memories last a lifetime. MyPoochFace.com has been reaching out to animal lovers in the digital age by creating timeless pet portrait keepsakes with a splash of color!
"For those who have lost an animal companion, a unique keepsake can be a special way to bring back those memories," expresses Founder of MyPoochFace.com, David Lefkovits, "At My Pooch Face, our professional team of artists are passionate about capturing the personality of beloved pets on canvas. This helps to keep the memory of each precious and irreplaceable animal alive, which has shown to benefit grieving pet families greatly."
My Pooch Face artists love pets, love what they do, and firmly believe that the eyes are the windows to the soul. In order to bring life to the painting, they focus first on the eyes. Although the eyes can be captured in a photograph or a pencil sketch, MyPoochFace goes further, incorporating bright colors that help bring out the personality of the pets and add an artistic flair to the portrait. The finished masterpieces are a perfect remembrance of a treasured furry friend.
Commissioning an original, hand-painted portrait of a pet is made simple through MyPoochFace.com. Simply choose your pet type (dog, cat or horse), pick a medium (hand painted or digital drawn), select a size and style, and upload your pet's photo. Prices vary depending on portrait type, size and style. General pricing: Hand Painted starting at $295. Digitally Drawn starting at $129. MyPoochFace,com has a 100% money back guarantee policy, no questions asked.
"From start to finish, each portrait is hand-painted or hand-drawn by our talented team with meticulous care and attention to detail. It's our goal to have every pet parent love the result!" states David Lefkovits.
In addition to a memorial keepsake, portraits from My Pooch Face make a wonderful gift. For a limited time, My Pooch Face will donate 10% of the cost of your pet portrait to programs that support animal shelters through GreaterGood.org. It's a wonderful way to honor your pet. It's also just in time for Mother's Day, if you know a proud pet mama!
Just use the special promotion code "GreaterGood"
