May 2017
CDR Package Plan: Reliance Defence gets approval for its exit

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Anil Ambani's subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Defence and Entertainment Ltd. has received approval for its exit from Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR) Package. A consortium of lenders, led by IDBI bank, agreed on the exit, with longer maturity period for loans worth Rs 6,800 crores.

A subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Defence (RDEL), had bought Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Ltd. in 2015. Soon after the acquisition, RDEL announced its plan to restructure the financing scheme and to exit CDR package.

The lenders gave nod to the exit and refinancing scheme of Reliance Defence at the meeting held on 29th March. It was presented in front of CDR Empowered Group (EG).

IDBI has also confirmed the approval with Ministry of Defence that is granted by CDR Empowered Group. After the necessary documentation and paper works, RDEL would be competing with government-owned shipyards, along with Larsen and Turbo, as only two private sector shipyards for prestigious contracts like making submarines, land platform dock (LPD) and Corvette.

This exit from CDR is expected to bring more elasticity and work fortunes for Reliance Defence that will enable to company to contribute to the security of the country and pursue the Make in India and Skill India Programs in a noteworthy manner, Reliance Infrastructure said in November.

As per refinancing scheme permitted by Empowered Group, company's debt of about Rs 6,800 crores will refinance with a maturity period of about 20 years and lower interest rate. Reliance Infrastructure has increased it shareholding in Reliance Defence by 31%. Reliance Defence's current order stands at over Rs 5,300 crores from Navy, the coast Guard and commercial vessels.

Reference Link: http://www.livemint.com/Companies/ilfQqcOg4N9vyq6cXrU20M/...
Source:Reliance Group
