Blood pressure checkup camp and Awareness program for Self-management of personal health
With such purpose, Blood pressure checkup camp & an awareness program for Self-management of personal health via use of technology was organized in senior citizen club of 500 members on 19th January, 2017 by team members of KonectHealth.
During blood pressure checkup camp it was found that amongst all members, some members were already on treatment of high blood pressure and they keep log of their blood pressure readings in some paper or diary. They were demonstrated how to store and track such blood pressure readings online by using KonectHealth app or website and that's how they can access them anytime on mobile and can share to their family doctor. Surprisingly, there were some members who first time got to know that they had high blood pressure. Thus they became aware about their health condition and were guided for how they can manage their health using KonectHealth app.
After the camp, an awareness session was conducted regarding importance of health, Use of Technology to maintain health and health records, Sharing experiences with community having similar health conditions through KonectHealth forums and how to get reliable information regarding health issues via KonectHealth registered doctors.
With purpose of overall improvement in their quality of life, KonectHealth team members explained other very useful features of KonectHealth app to the members like:
• Health blog: where member can post health related topics like recipes, fitness tips, their experience in particular disease etc.
• Health Forums: members can post their health related query or initiate a discussion in Health Forums to get useful inputs from peer members and expert doctors.
• Link up with Doctor: Members can improve their health related knowledge by reading articles written by renowned doctors registered on KonectHealth.
• Reminder: Most important for senior citizens. As many times they forgot to take their medicine on time or doctor's appointment.
At the end we can say that technology can enhance the adherence to care of one's own health and their doctors can also treat them more precisely based on their health data stored accurately on a portal like KonectHealth and thus improvement in quality of life.
