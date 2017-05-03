News By Tag
Global Private Group has provided a GBP 254 Million debt facility to a leading management firm
The four year loan facility will enable the management firm to co-invest in the Global Private Group Capital Fund IIII. A second close is planned for later in the year. This will allow the management firm to pursue the strong pipeline of deals.
Headquartered in Paris and with offices in China, the management firm was founded in 1985 and now incorporates 71 companies operating in a total of 32 countries, employing approximately 6,000 staff.
Global Private Group says: "The management firm has a fantastic track-record of growing companies and exiting investments, or parts of them, at the optimal stage in their life cycle. Our loan facility will enable the management firm to personally invest more in their core business which not only leads to a stronger alignment with their investors but also helps them to benefit from their performance. This transaction highlights our flexible funding solutions and the innovative approach we offer to the investment community".
CEO of the management firm says: "Global Private Group team has a real understanding of the requirements of our business and the structures that we are subject to. We have been impressed by Global Private Group's commitment to backing our expansion plans and developing innovative financing solutions."
Global Private Group is one of the largest and most experienced project finance groups in the world compromising more than 300 dedicated specialists in our offices worldwide who are fully qualified to provide financial services and products.
Stable financing, efficient execution, expert solutions and customer service are how we help clients succeed.
Our broad range of lending products in the areas of corporate lending and investment banking, combined with access to strong capital base; allows us to execute financing that supports your business objectives. Our deal professionals' industry expertise and attention to your goals during every step of the loan process allows us to offer solutions that help you achieve success.
Visit http://www.globalprivategroup.com for details.
Global Private Group
(888) 249-0213
***@globalprivategroup.com
