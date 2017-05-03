 
E-learning Experts MindMuze and CommLab India Partner for Success in Canada

 
 
BURLINGTON, Ontario - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- MindMuze, a Canadian learning innovations company, and CommLab India, a global technology-enabled learning solutions provider, have now joined forces. This collaboration will prove greatly beneficial for corporate learning in Canada - offering industry-leading learning design and rapid course development services.

Established in 2006, MindMuze is a pioneer in developing electronic performance support systems (EPSS), to improve the time to productivity of employees. The company works with some of the largest corporate organizations in Canada such as Loblaw, Harry Rosen, Cara, and Service Inspired Restaurants.

CommLab India has been delivering custom e-learning solutions to 100+ delighted organizations in 30+ countries, since 2000. With customer delight as its main focus, CommLab leverages its large, talented design and production workforce to offer rapid development solutions, as well as translation and localization services, at a very attractive price point.

Working in tandem, CommLab's highly skilled and experienced development team and MindMuze's global project management expertise will offer Canadian corporations and organizations premiere digital learning content development and mobile-conversion solutions.

"We are extremely proud to be associated with CommLab India and hope our individual strengths will drive the partnership to great results in enhancing the quality of training in Canada", said John Towsley, CEO of MindMuze.

About CommLab India

CommLab India LLP is a leading learning solutions company with expertise in design and development of eLearning courses, since 2000. Its learning solutions include eLearning course development, mLearning solutions, conversion of legacy courses into the mobile compatible HTML5 format, translation of online courses and hosting and managing training materials on LMS.

CommLab has worked with organizations in various industries such as finance, insurance, manufacturing and healthcare. Based in India, it is a preferred vendor to several Fortune 500 companies, such as Alcoa, Mettler-Toledo and Pepco Holding Inc. and has an ongoing relationship with organizations such as SAI Global and Unilever.

Visit: https://www.commlabindia.com for more information.

Asma Zaineb
***@commlabindia.com
Click to Share