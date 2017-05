The Tug of War, a world premiere by David Rambo

An L.A. Theatre Works-commissioned world premiere docudrama from playwright/screenwriter David Rambo about the decision-making process of a president in crisis. Five performances, with an all-star cast, at UCLA's James Bridges Thtr

LATW's The Tug-Of-War

-- With the world on the brink of war, the judgment of an untested president is called into question. What kind of intellectual and emotional stamina does it take to make the right decision? As Soviet nuclear missiles move ever closer to Cuba, President John F. Kennedy must parse his inner circle's conflicting counsel to prevent nuclear annihilation. This original L.A. Theatre Works commission by) stars)as ambassador to the Soviet Union Llewellyn Thompson;)asLyndon B. Johnson;)as Robert McNamara;(Broadway productionsof) as Robert F. Kennedy;) as CIA director John McCone;)as Dean Rusk;) as national security adviser McGeorge Bundy;)as JFK speechwriter and adviser Ted Sorensen;)as Nikita Khruschev; and(Antaeus Theatre Company, Netflix series) as Jackie Kennedy. L.A. Theatre Works' syndicated radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S. (locally, in Southern California, on KPFK 90.7 FM ( http://kpfk.org/ index.php/programs/ 201-la-theatre- works#.... )); can be heard daily in China; can be downloaded as a podcast via iTunes ( https://itunes.apple.com/ us/podcast/the- plays-the-thing/ i... ) and Wondery.com (http://wondery.com/wondery/shows/theplaysthething/);and can be streamed on demand at www.latw.org (http://www.latw.org/radio.html). Five live performances:at theat UCLA's School of Theater, Film and Television,; For more information or to purchase tickets, callor go to www.latw.org. Join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LATheatreWorks;follow us on Twitter @latheatreworks (https://twitter.com/latheatreworks?lang=en).