The Tug of War, a world premiere by David Rambo

LOS ANGELES
- May 9, 2017
-- With the world on the brink of war, the judgment of an untested president is called into question. What kind of intellectual and emotional stamina does it take to make the right decision? As Soviet nuclear missiles move ever closer to Cuba, President John F. Kennedy must parse his inner circle's conflicting counsel to prevent nuclear annihilation. This original L.A. Theatre Works commission by David Rambo
(Empire, CSI
) stars Matthew Arkin
(Spaceman
)as ambassador to the Soviet Union Llewellyn Thompson; Hugo Armstrong
(Stitchers
)asLyndon B. Johnson; Seamus Dever
(Castle
)as Robert McNamara; Matthew Floyd Miller
(Broadway productionsof Not About Nightingales
, The Invention of Love
) as Robert F. Kennedy; James Morrison (24
) as CIA director John McCone; David Selby
(Falcon Crest, Dark Shadows
)as Dean Rusk; Rich Sommer
(Mad Men
) as national security adviser McGeorge Bundy; Nick Toren
(General Hospital
)as JFK speechwriter and adviser Ted Sorensen; John Vickery
(Star Trek: Deep Space 9, Babylon 5
)as Nikita Khruschev; and Jules Willcox
(Antaeus Theatre Company, Netflix series Bloodline
L.A. Theatre Works' syndicated radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S. (locally, in Southern California, on KPFK 90.7 FM
can be downloaded as a podcast via iTunes
) and Wondery.com (http://wondery.com/
wondery/shows/
theplaysthething/);
and can be streamed on demand at www.latw.org
radio.html). Five live performances: May 25 – May 28
at the James Bridges Theater
at UCLA's School of Theater, Film and Television, 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90095
; $15-$60
For more information or to purchase tickets, call (310) 827-0889
