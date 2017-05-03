 
Arthritis Awareness Month Staying Strong with Arthritis

May is National Arthritis Awareness Month and time to educate and raise awareness of joint pain & arthritis that affects majority of older population.
 
 
NAGPUR, India - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Month of May is observed as 'National Arthritis Awareness Month' every year. Arthritis has become a prime cause of disability nowadays. It is a joint disorder which makes it difficult for a person even to perform simple routine tasks like sitting or standing. It causes intense joint pain, swelling, and stiffness which can lead to decreased range of motion and joint instability. This is the reason why several healthcare campaigns and events are held during the month of May for raising awareness about arthritis throughout the world. Main objective behind celebrating arthritis awareness month is to make people aware of this joint disease in terms of its causes, warning signs, treatment options, and preventive measures.

There are more than a hundred types of joint disorders in existence which falls under the category of arthritis. Out of it, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and osteoarthritis are considered to be the major types of arthritis. There is no explicit cause behind the occurrence of arthritis. However, osteoarthritis is known to be caused by natural aging process. As one age, the protective cartilage between the joints starts to wear down. As a result, joint becomes inflamed and painful giving rise to the condition of osteoarthritis. In case of rheumatoid arthritis, patient's body strikes its own immune system. It usually affects the hands, knee joint, and wrists of patients. Psoriatic arthritis can be distinguished easily from other types of arthritis. Red patches on skin and painful lesions are the hallmark signs of psoriatic arthritis. In most instances, faulty genes and environmental factors fuel up the chances of getting psoriatic arthritis.

Accurate diagnosis is the most important step in treating arthritis successfully. Surgeons may order imaging tests like an ultrasound test, computerized tomography scan (CT scan), x-ray test, and a magnetic resonance imaging test (MRI test) to diagnose the specific condition of patient's joint. In addition to this, orthopedic surgeons may also recommend various blood and urine tests. Doctors design a customized medical care plan depending on patient's health report. Symptoms of arthritis can be efficiently managed with the help of medicines, alternative therapies, and surgical procedure. Anti-inflammatory painkillers, analgesics, and hyaluronic injections are mostly preferred to treat painful joint condition. If these drugs fail to render desired outcomes, then doctors may suggest a joint surgery. Joint repair and joint replacement surgery are the two most common surgical interventions which can be used to treat chronic arthritis disease. A joint repair surgery is performed for realigning the painful joint and maximizing its functions. Whereas, a joint replacement procedure involves replacing the old impaired joint with a new prosthetic joint. It has been observed that patients can get highly benefited from alternative therapies combined with a surgery. Therefore, besides the surgical approach, surgeons may also encourage patients to perform physiotherapy, yoga, and massage for relieving inflammation completely.

Unfortunately, majority of adults overlook their health due to professional priorities. Arthritis awareness month aims to encourage everyone especially working professionals to quit a sedentary life. Living a healthy lifestyle and maintaining a normal body weight can considerably help lower down the risk of getting arthritis. Patients should eat a well-balanced diet and should increase the intake of fresh fruits on a daily basis. Exercising at regular intervals can promote sound joint condition for a long-term. Therefore, patients must exercise to get rid of any joint-related problem including arthritis.

One of the globally leading health care organization, Travcure Medical Tourism, is offering cost-effective treatments and surgeries for patients battling the terrible condition of arthritis. Overseas patients can save up to 85 % of their money with Travcure specialized treatment packages. Healthcare consultants at Travcure are closely linked with prime health care centers in countries like South Korea, India, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Germany. International patients can freely choose a suitable country where they want to get treated. The associated multispecialty hospitals are well-equipped with latest devices and diagnostic tools for providing best medical solutions to each and every patient. Overseas patients can also take FREE online medical consultation with medical experts at Travcure prior deciding any treatment for arthritis. Team Travcure takes care of everything during medical trip of their guests including medical visa, accommodation, food, treatment plan, and follow-up care. They leave no stone unturned to ensure positive long-term outcomes. Therefore, international patients looking for finest arthritis treatment can heavily rely on steadfast services of Travcure. Patients can visit their website for additional details and information.

SOURCE: http://travcure.com/arthritis-awareness-month-staying-str...
Source:Travcure Medical Tourism
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:+918600044116
