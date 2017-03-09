 
News By Tag
* Shopping
* Retail
* Weekends
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

Mother's Day Pop-Up Market: Celebrate with us and support awesome moms

Five hours of shopping, music and cocktails in Shaw Over 30 local online businesses for this event!
 
 
mothers day square evvnt
mothers day square evvnt
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Shopping
Retail
Weekends

Industry:
Consumer

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
Events

WASHINGTON - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- It's time to give back to the woman that gave you everything. There's something about giving a realm of beauty to the special women in our lives that touches the hearts in all of us. No one said shopping for mom had to be difficult or boring! Enjoy this Saturday afternoon with fine tunes, a glass of bubbly, a taste of culinary delight and a fantastic collaborative of 35 hand-selected brands you would typically only find online, right here in Shaw's very own WonderBread building, home of WeWork, ISL and non-profit, Youth For Understanding. Take this pre-mother's day as a celebration of women, all women! Poppir.com (Women In the Arts (http://dcw50.com/2017/03/09/photo-gallery-women-in-the-arts-pop-up-gallery-and-happy-hour-by-poppir-com-all-in-honor-of-international-womens-day/)) will be hosting this free event and encourage all to bring their friends and family as this weekend kicks off D.C.'s most unique Mother's Day experience!

The Goods

Park Avenue Pieces (https://www.etsy.com/shop/ParkAvenuePieces) - Cashmere & Pearls (https://mycashmereandpearls.com/) - Quavaro Bags (https://www.quavaro.com/) - Romia's Boutique (http://romiasboutique.com/) - LaLaLu Mexican Art (https://www.lalalumexicanart.com/) - MM Boutique - Niani (https://nianigallery.com/) - Mibbie (https://www.etsy.com/shop/mibbiejewelry) - CoupCoup (https://www.etsy.com/shop/coupcoup) - Peacesake Candle (https://www.peacesake.com/) - Dennison Lane (http://www.dennisonlane.com/) - Casa Da Intimates (https://casadaintimates.com/) - Olivia Rose Skincare (https://www.etsy.com/shop/theoliviaroseco) - Jsquared Candle Co. (http://www.jsquaredcandle.com/) - Naava Cosmetics (https://naavacosmetics.com/) - Chicasual - TEN Clothing (https://www.tenclothing.xyz/shop) - Sybarite Soul - Leyu Ambare (https://www.etsy.com/shop/LeyuAmbareBeadDesign) - Swoon For (https://swoonfor.com/) - So Me Design (https://www.so-me-design.com/) - Whistle and Wild (https://www.whistleandwild.com/) - The Pearl Girl (https://www.etsy.com/shop/ThePearlGirlShopUSA) - Lahara (http://www.laharadc.com/)- Inlustris Creations - Ankara Streets

The Mother's Day pop-up market is Saturday, May 13th from 1pm to 6pm ET at the WonderBread Building is located at 641 S St NW, Washington, DC 20001. Don't miss it!

For more information, visit the event page: Mother's Day Pop-up Market (http://snip.ly/swo06)

Contact
Derek Nickerson
***@poppir.com
End
Source:
Email:***@poppir.com
Posted By:***@poppir.com Email Verified
Tags:Shopping, Retail, Weekends
Industry:Consumer
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share