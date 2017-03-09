Mother's Day Pop-Up Market: Celebrate with us and support awesome moms

WASHINGTON
- May 9, 2017
- PRLog
-- It's time to give back to the woman that gave you everything. There's something about giving a realm of beauty to the special women in our lives that touches the hearts in all of us. No one said shopping for mom had to be difficult or boring! Enjoy this Saturday afternoon with fine tunes, a glass of bubbly, a taste of culinary delight and a fantastic collaborative of 35 hand-selected brands you would typically only find online, right here in Shaw's very own WonderBread building, home of WeWork, ISL and non-profit, Youth For Understanding. Take this pre-mother's day as a celebration of women, all women! Poppir.com (Women In the Arts (http://dcw50.com/
2017/03/09/photo-
gallery-women-
in-the-arts-
pop-up-gallery-
and-happy-hour-
by-poppir-com-
all-in-honor-
of-international-
womens-day/)) will be hosting this free event and encourage all to bring their friends and family as this weekend kicks off D.C.'s most unique Mother's Day experience!
The Goods
Park Avenue Pieces (https://www.etsy.com/
shop/ParkAvenuePieces)
- Cashmere & Pearls (https://mycashmereandpearls.com/
) - Quavaro Bags (https://www.quavaro.com/)
- Romia's Boutique (http://romiasboutique.com/)
- LaLaLu Mexican Art (https://www.lalalumexicanart.com/)
- MM Boutique - Niani (https://nianigallery.com/)
- Mibbie (https://www.etsy.com/
shop/mibbiejewelry)
- CoupCoup (https://www.etsy.com/
shop/coupcoup)
- Peacesake Candle (https://www.peacesake.com/)
- Dennison Lane (http://www.dennisonlane.com/)
- Casa Da Intimates (https://casadaintimates.com/)
- Olivia Rose Skincare (https://www.etsy.com/
shop/theoliviaroseco)
- Jsquared Candle Co. (http://www.jsquaredcandle.com/)
- Naava Cosmetics (https://naavacosmetics.com/)
- Chicasual - TEN Clothing (https://www.tenclothing.xyz/
shop) - Sybarite Soul - Leyu Ambare (https://www.etsy.com/
shop/LeyuAmbareBeadDesign)
- Swoon For (https://swoonfor.com/)
- So Me Design (https://www.so-
me-design.com/)
- Whistle and Wild (https://www.whistleandwild.com/)
- The Pearl Girl (https://www.etsy.com/
shop/ThePearlGirlShopUSA)
- Lahara (http://www.laharadc.com/)-
Inlustris Creations - Ankara Streets
The Mother's Day pop-up market is Saturday, May 13th from 1pm to 6pm ET at the WonderBread Building is located at 641 S St NW, Washington, DC 20001. Don't miss it!
For more information, visit the event page: Mother's Day Pop-up Market (http://snip.ly/
swo06)