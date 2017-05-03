ssTricks: The Indulgence I *FIRST OFFICIAL

The time has come and we invite you to relinquish your body, mind and soul to the Head Master & Mistresses at thee FIRST OFFICIAL *ssTricks LAUNCH PARTY!

347-809-5299

***@yahoo.com 347-809-5299

-- Please join us at Madame X on Wednesday, May 17 located at 94 W. Houston Street in New York, NY 7:00 pm to 12:00 amIndulgence as you wish, be as free as your senses allow, celebrate a darker yet luxurious side of existence and reach far far left in an ordinance to properly titillate your senses.Be stimulated by our interactive performers, quench your thirst on our creative libations and bask your body in the newest most opulent *ssTricks Couture Collection!Head Master Jimmie SprinklesHead Mistresses:Bombazeen BeanTracy Von Becker-LeggeSweet sounds of seduction byDJ Trotter (Michael Trotter)Ravishing Royal Guards:Vinny VegaIman Le CaireDelectable Court Jesters:Benn MendozaAlbert TJ SantiagoPedro RangelWebsite: https://www.asstricksgetsyoulaid.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AssTricks/Instagram: @asstricksgetsyoulaidJimmie Sprinkles : Is that a lady?! A GIRL! At *ssTricks we don't discriminate. All unisex, all the time. Pleasure for all who seek itJimmie Sprinkles: MUSCLE UP! Cuz it's time to be worshipped like the god you are. *ssTricks like it a little rough, and we have no problem proving it.