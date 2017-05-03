 
News By Tag
* Tracy Von Becker-Legge
* *sstricks
* INDULGENCE I
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543


*ssTricks: The Indulgence I *FIRST OFFICIAL

The time has come and we invite you to relinquish your body, mind and soul to the Head Master & Mistresses at thee FIRST OFFICIAL *ssTricks LAUNCH PARTY!
 
 
*ssTricks
*ssTricks
NEW YORK - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Please join us at Madame X on Wednesday, May 17 located at 94 W. Houston Street in New York, NY  7:00 pm to 12:00 am

Indulgence as you wish, be as free as your senses allow, celebrate a darker yet luxurious side of existence and reach far far left in an ordinance to properly titillate your senses.

Be stimulated by our interactive performers, quench your thirst on our creative libations and bask your body in the newest most opulent *ssTricks Couture Collection!

Head Master Jimmie Sprinkles

Head Mistresses:
Bombazeen Bean
Tracy Von Becker-Legge

Sweet sounds of seduction by
DJ Trotter (Michael Trotter)

Ravishing Royal Guards:
Vinny Vega
Iman Le Caire

Delectable Court Jesters:
Benn Mendoza
Albert TJ Santiago
Pedro Rangel

Website: https://www.asstricksgetsyoulaid.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AssTricks/

Instagram: @asstricksgetsyoulaid

Jimmie Sprinkles : Is that a lady?! A GIRL! At *ssTricks we don't discriminate. All unisex, all the time. Pleasure for all who seek it

Jimmie Sprinkles: MUSCLE UP! Cuz it's time to be worshipped like the god you are. *ssTricks like it a little rough, and we have no problem proving it.

Media Contact
347-809-5299
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Hosted by Tracy Von Becker-Legge and 3 others
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Tracy Von Becker-Legge, *sstricks, INDULGENCE I
Industry:Arts
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
arTe-amo' News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share