*ssTricks: The Indulgence I *FIRST OFFICIAL
The time has come and we invite you to relinquish your body, mind and soul to the Head Master & Mistresses at thee FIRST OFFICIAL *ssTricks LAUNCH PARTY!
Indulgence as you wish, be as free as your senses allow, celebrate a darker yet luxurious side of existence and reach far far left in an ordinance to properly titillate your senses.
Be stimulated by our interactive performers, quench your thirst on our creative libations and bask your body in the newest most opulent *ssTricks Couture Collection!
Head Master Jimmie Sprinkles
Head Mistresses:
Bombazeen Bean
Tracy Von Becker-Legge
Sweet sounds of seduction by
DJ Trotter (Michael Trotter)
Ravishing Royal Guards:
Vinny Vega
Iman Le Caire
Delectable Court Jesters:
Benn Mendoza
Albert TJ Santiago
Pedro Rangel
Website: https://www.asstricksgetsyoulaid.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: @asstricksgetsyoulaid
Jimmie Sprinkles : Is that a lady?! A GIRL! At *ssTricks we don't discriminate. All unisex, all the time. Pleasure for all who seek it
Jimmie Sprinkles: MUSCLE UP! Cuz it's time to be worshipped like the god you are. *ssTricks like it a little rough, and we have no problem proving it.
Media Contact
347-809-5299
***@yahoo.com
