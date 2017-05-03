News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BayCoast Bank announces new merchant program
The Merchant Program promotes wholesale ISO sponsorship, direct and indirect agent bank sponsorship, and individual merchant referral deals. In addition to Herzfeld, Melissa Little, formerly of Metavante Corporation, FIS, and Automated Merchant Systems, Inc., and John Ficalora, previously of First Data Merchant Services and Merrick Bank, comprise BayCoast Bank's Merchant Program team. Collectively, the team has sixty years of acquiring industry experience among them.
"The Merchant Program is focused on operating and building key strategic relationships in a select, thoughtful, and measured manner, and will develop accordingly,"
BayCoast Bank President and CEO Nicholas Christ added, "We are excited to announce this new venture, which has been growing stronger over the past year."
About BayCoast Bank
BayCoast Bank is a mutually-owned savings bank chartered in 1851 and headquartered in Swansea, MA. The Bank serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, North Dighton, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Westport, and Tiverton, RI. BayCoast Bank and its affiliates offer a wide range of financial services for consumers, businesses, non-profits and municipalities. Its affiliates include BayCoast Financial Services, offering stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and college savings plans; Plimoth Investment Advisors, offering investment management, trust services, and financial planning; Partners Insurance Group, LLC, an independent agency providing automobile, home, life and business coverage through a wide range of insurance companies; and BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage Company, LLC), which offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans in 11 states. Nicholas Christ is the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. For additional information on the Bank or its services, please visit www.BayCoastBank.com or call 508-678-7641.
Contact
Jim Farrell
***@prfirst.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse