May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

Food & Beverage Entrepreneurs Hope For A Bite At First Annual Ritz Group Shark Attack

Finalists will pitch to expert Sharks from Chick-fil-A, Irwin Street Community Kitchens, Southern Culture
 
 
ATLANTA - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Ritz Group, a Georgia Non-Profit 501(c)(3), plans to honor Georgia's Food & Beverage Entrepreneurs by dedicating the May 11th Shark Attack to "foodies."

The 3 ICON Sharks will be experts in the Food & Beverage marketplace,  as well as the three presenting companies.

Sharks for the event include John Stephensen(Chick-fil-A and College Football Hall of Fame), Erica Barrett (Southern Culture Artisan Foods) and Jake Rothschild(Irwin Street Community Kitchens). Shark attack will be hosted by Radio Talk Show host Jim Beach.

Veteran, Ritz Group President and CEO,  Larry White, states:

"We are pleased to host special Industry oriented Shark Attacks because they represent an annual event that brings a vertical entrepreneur  community together to raise capital.  In that process, we recognize the leaders and also voids in the funding ecosystem.  Georgia is a leader and headquarters for major Food & Beverage brands. The Ritz Group also supports Food & Beverage as a vertical market in our Innovation Stars Accelerator Network where our goal is to recognize the TOP 100 later-stage ventures and the TOP 50 Future Star Entrepreneurs in Georgia.    On behalf of the Georgia entrepreneurial eco-system, the Ritz Group is honored to host this special event."

Event Chairperson and Ritz Group Industry Group Leader for Food & Beverage is Barbara Guillroy.  Her team consists consist of Jake Rothschild(Jakes Ice Cream) and Charleton Cunningham(Start-Up Atlanta).  The team goal is to promote the event, but also screen, coach and select five (5) Food & Beverage Entrepreneurs competing to pitch at Shark Attack.

The event will begin with Networking at 4:30p, featuring a "tasting event," followed by Open Mike at 5:40p and Shark Attack from 6:00p to 7:30p at the City Club of Buckhead 3343 Peachtree Road, Buckhead, Georgia 30326.

For more information on attending or sponsoring the Food & Beverage Shark Attack, plese contact Barbara Guillroy at Levelblend@yahoo.com or Larry White at Larry@ritzgroup.org.


The Ritz Group is a 32 year old organization connecting early stage entrepreneurs with private security capital.  The Ritz Group meets monthly at the City Club in Buckhead to network and conduct Shark Attack - where over 130 Companies have "Pitched" to over 70 ICON Sharks since its launch in 2012. For more information on the Ritz Group, go to www. RitzGroup.org (http://www.RitzGroup.org)

