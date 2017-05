Vsynergize Outsourcing will be attending the SiriusDecisions Summit (#SDSummit) in Las Vegas

A leading international B2B and B2C marketing firm, Vsynergize will be meeting with potential clients and peers at the summit.

-- Vsynergize Outsourcing, an international appointment setting and virtual assistant firm, will be attending the SiriusDecisions Summit in Las Vegas, May 16-19. The Summit is the world's leading event for B2B marketers and companies that use those services. Vsynergize will be attending this year for the first time.Vsynergize Outsourcing, with offices in Westborough, Massachusetts, San Francisco, California, and Pune, India, is an international leader in cost-effective marketing. Their services include appointment setting, account -based marketing, and lead generation. For years, Vsynergize has worked with clients on every continent and in every business sector to increase their visibility and directly increase sales.The goal for the Vsynergize team this year is to network with B2B marketing firms that need a force multiplier to help carry the workload. Vsynergize had been assisting marketing firms in meeting client needs using white label techniques and acting as a contractor.Vsynergize will be represented by Trish Agarwal (@trishagarwal), the Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder. Trish brings her knowledge of global business forces to the Summit to assist firms to expand their reach, both domestically and internationally.To meet with Trish during the SiriusDecisions Summit, please call 855-203-8196 or email trish.a@vsynergize.com