Keri Systems Introduces Affordable Video Doorbell Access Control For Small Enterprises and Homes
Keri Systems Inc, a top provider of access control and security solutions, announces the release of Entraguard ONE and ONE+; affordable electronic door control via Video Doorbell and Intercom.
Each rugged unit is designed to secure a single entrance to a residence or small commercial enterprise. Although the units do not network with one another, they can be used in multiples on a facility requiring access control at several doors, and because Entraguard ONE can communicate with multiple mobile devices, administration of the system and control over the doors is as portable as a mobile phone.
Entraguard ONE products include video monitoring of a door or gate, 2-way audio communication, and remote door control via smart devices. The cast-aluminum enclosure provides a robust housing that is more durable than other video doorbell units on the market.
"While many small businesses and homeowners can benefit from access control, many systems are designed to scale for large projects and spaces, and have a price tag to match," said Vince Deiuliis, Director of Sales and Marketing. "Sometimes there is a simple need for entry to be granted by one trusted person inside the space, and one of the best ways to accomplish this is via Video Doorbell. Users will find there is a vast difference in functionality and physical integrity when comparing Entraguard ONE units to other products in on the market."
More information about Entraguard ONE and ONE+ can be found at http://www.kerisys.com/
Keri Systems is North America's leading independent manufacturer of access control and integrated security systems. Founded in 1990, Keri has been serving customers in over 90 countries with requirements from a single door to thousands of doors spread around the world, with integrated photo badging, telephone entry, video and more. Contact us to find out how we can become partners to solve your or your customers' security needs.
Susie McCarthy, Keri Systems
