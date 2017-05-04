 
News By Tag
* Video Doorbell
* Access Control
* Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

Keri Systems Introduces Affordable Video Doorbell Access Control For Small Enterprises and Homes

Keri Systems Inc, a top provider of access control and security solutions, announces the release of Entraguard ONE and ONE+; affordable electronic door control via Video Doorbell and Intercom.
 
 
entraguard
entraguard
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Video Doorbell
* Access Control
* Security

Industry:
* Security

Location:
* San Jose - California - US

Subject:
* Products

SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- With Entraguard ONE and ONE+, Keri Systems Inc. is answering customers' call for single-door video doorbell and intercom units, which offer affordable door control to smaller-scale projects.

Each rugged unit is designed to secure a single entrance to a residence or small commercial enterprise. Although the units do not network with one another, they can be used in multiples on a facility requiring access control at several doors, and because Entraguard ONE can communicate with multiple mobile devices, administration of the system and control over the doors is as portable as a mobile phone.

Entraguard ONE products include video monitoring of a door or gate, 2-way audio communication, and remote door control via smart devices. The cast-aluminum enclosure provides a robust housing that is more durable than other video doorbell units on the market.

"While many small businesses and homeowners can benefit from access control, many systems are designed to scale for large projects and spaces, and have a price tag to match," said Vince Deiuliis, Director of Sales and Marketing. "Sometimes there is a simple need for entry to be granted by one trusted person inside the space, and one of the best ways to accomplish this is via Video Doorbell.  Users will find there is a vast difference in functionality and physical integrity when comparing Entraguard ONE units to other products in on the market."

More information about Entraguard ONE and ONE+ can be found at http://www.kerisys.com/new-entraguard-one-onetm/

Keri Systems is North America's leading independent manufacturer of access control and integrated security systems. Founded in 1990, Keri has been serving customers in over 90 countries with requirements from a single door to thousands of doors spread around the world, with integrated photo badging, telephone entry, video and more. Contact us to find out how we can become partners to solve your or your customers' security needs.

Contact
Susie McCarthy, Keri Systems
***@mail.kerisys.com
End
Source:Keri Systems Inc.
Email:***@mail.kerisys.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Keri Systems News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share