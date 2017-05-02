News By Tag
Matthew Sava, Partner, Reid & Wise LLC to Speak at TKG's Event
About Matthew Sava
Matthew Sava is the Head of Litigation at Reid & Wise LLC. Matthew has more than 20 years' experience in commercial litigation matters and has represented many clients in EB-5 related litigation. His main areas of practice include securities, breach of contract, commercial transactions, partnership disputes, and international arbitration. Matthew was formerly a litigation attorney with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, a partner with litigation firm Shapiro Forman Allen & Sava LLP, and General Counsel of Afa Dispensing Group BV.
About Reid & Wise LLC
Reid & Wise LLC is an international law firm that provides premium legal services. Reid & Wise has a sophisticated cross-border transactional practice, is a recognized leader in counseling clients in EB-5 investor immigration issues, and has a broad-based commercial litigation practice. Reid & Wise has offices in New York, Shanghai and China.
Event Synopsis:
Over the years, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has been true to its promise of boosting foreign capital investments and providing quality jobs for Americans. However, due to the rising fraud incidents involving investors and regional centers, key legislators believe that EB-5 reform should be included in the Program's reauthorization. Recently, three separate bills have already been proposed by the House of Representatives. These bills, if approved, will considerably enhance the EB-5 Program particularly in detecting fraud and protecting investors. Thus, it is crucial for companies to be aware of the critical issues and latest developments to mitigate litigation risks.
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the fundamentals as well as updates regarding the latest and significant issues surrounding the EB-5 Program Reform. Speakers will also offer best practices in ensuring compliance with securities laws.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
- EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program – An Overview
- Significant Court Decisions
- Common EB-5 Violations
- EB-5 Reauthorization and Reform
- Best Practices in Mitigating Litigation Risks
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
