 
News By Tag
* Eb-5
* Matthew Sava
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432


Matthew Sava, Partner, Reid & Wise LLC to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Eb-5
* Matthew Sava

Industry:
* Event

Subject:
* Events

May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Matthew Sava, Partner, Reid & Wise LLC will speak at the Knowledge Congress' webcast entitled: "EB-5 Program Reform: What Your Firm Should Be Aware Of in 2017 LIVE Webcast". This event is scheduled for May 17, 2017 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://theknowledgegroup.org/event-homepage/?event_id=2150

About Matthew Sava

Matthew Sava is the Head of Litigation at Reid & Wise LLC. Matthew has more than 20 years' experience in commercial litigation matters and has represented many clients in EB-5 related litigation. His main areas of practice include securities, breach of contract, commercial transactions, partnership disputes, and international arbitration. Matthew was formerly a litigation attorney with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, a partner with litigation firm Shapiro Forman Allen & Sava LLP, and General Counsel of Afa Dispensing Group BV.

About Reid & Wise LLC

Reid & Wise LLC is an international law firm that provides premium legal services. Reid & Wise has a sophisticated cross-border transactional practice, is a recognized leader in counseling clients in EB-5 investor immigration issues, and has a broad-based commercial litigation practice.  Reid & Wise has offices in New York, Shanghai and China.

Event Synopsis:

Over the years, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has been true to its promise of boosting foreign capital investments and providing quality jobs for Americans. However, due to the rising fraud incidents involving investors and regional centers, key legislators believe that EB-5 reform should be included in the Program's reauthorization. Recently, three separate bills have already been proposed by the House of Representatives. These bills, if approved, will considerably enhance the EB-5 Program particularly in detecting fraud and protecting investors. Thus, it is crucial for companies to be aware of the critical issues and latest developments to mitigate litigation risks.

In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the fundamentals as well as updates regarding the latest and significant issues surrounding the EB-5 Program Reform. Speakers will also offer best practices in ensuring compliance with securities laws.

Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:

-         EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program – An Overview

-         Significant Court Decisions

-         Common EB-5 Violations

-         EB-5 Reauthorization and Reform

-         Best Practices in Mitigating Litigation Risks

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:Eb-5, Matthew Sava
Industry:Event
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Knowledge Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share