Mickayla Zinsli, Director of EB-5 Services, Baker Tilly Capital, LLC to Speak at TKG's Event
About Mickayla Zinsli
Mickayla Zinsli, director of EB-5 services at Baker Tilly Capital, has been with the firm since the addition of Wright Johnson's EB-5 practice in 2017. Mickayla has been in the EB-5 industry since 2013, bringing a unique EB-5 operational background to the team. She was formerly the director of a regional center, navigating the many challenges that come with EB-5.
About Baker Tilly Capital, LLC
Baker Tilly Capital, LLC has expanded its EB-5 service offering with the strategic combination of Wright Johnson's EB-5 consulting practice. Wright Johnson is recognized as one of the most successful providers of comprehensive consulting services for EB-5. Baker Tilly Capital is a broker-dealer member of FINRA and wholly-owned by Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP. Baker Tilly Capital is approved to offer EB-5 investments, and this union leverages Wright Johnson's high-quality consulting services to make Baker Tilly Capital one of the largest EB-5 consulting firms in the US and a preeminent partner for EB-5 projects.
Event Synopsis:
Over the years, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has been true to its promise of boosting foreign capital investments and providing quality jobs for Americans. However, due to the rising fraud incidents involving investors and regional centers, key legislators believe that EB-5 reform should be included in the Program's reauthorization. Recently, three separate bills have already been proposed by the House of Representatives. These bills, if approved, will considerably enhance the EB-5 Program particularly in detecting fraud and protecting investors. Thus, it is crucial for companies to be aware of the critical issues and latest developments to mitigate litigation risks.
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the fundamentals as well as updates regarding the latest and significant issues surrounding the EB-5 Program Reform. Speakers will also offer best practices in ensuring compliance with securities laws.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
- EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program – An Overview
- Significant Court Decisions
- Common EB-5 Violations
- EB-5 Reauthorization and Reform
- Best Practices in Mitigating Litigation Risks
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
*Baker Tilly Capital disclosure
This information should not be construed as a recommendation, an offer of services, or an offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy a particular security or investment strategy. The reader should not rely on this information other than as authorized by a written agreement with Baker Tilly Capital, LLC. The commentaries provided are opinions of Baker Tilly Capital, LLC and are for informational purposes only. While the information is deemed reliable, Baker Tilly Capital, LLC cannot guarantee its accuracy, completeness, or suitability for any purpose and makes no warranties with regard to the results to be obtained from its use, or whether any expressed course of events will actually occur. Securities involve risk and possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. No compensation has been paid to person providing a testimonial. Any testimonial is not representative of the experiences of other clients and is not indicative of future performance or success. Securities, when offered, and transaction advisory services are offered through Baker Tilly Capital, LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC; Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction located at Ten Terrace Court, Madison, WI 53718; phone 800 362 7301. Baker Tilly Capital, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP, an accounting firm. Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP is an independently owned and managed Member of Baker Tilly International.
