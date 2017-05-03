News By Tag
Reduce Sales Decline with Effective Communication to Grow Your Small Business
Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer discusses sales communication basics with powerhouse communicator Gloria Cirullio the Moment Masters Podcast
"There is selling in everything, no matter what you do," said Brown. "The very essence of being able to survive as an entrepreneur is to get paid and to be able to sell your service. If you give up, you're never going to take your business to the next level."
In this episode, Cirulli shares her insights on why people who feel like they are terrible at selling actually just need to be stronger communicators to be able to ask for a sale or ask to be paid.
Brown and Cirulli discuss the characteristics of successful salespeople and what it takes to communicate effectively, including:
· Be more interested in listening than talking
· Don't just use your gift of gab, but ask questions
· Tailor the conversation to deliver the customer what they need
· Make a genuine connection through observation and understanding
· Learn to use the power of silence
Cirulli is also a monthly columnist for the Gannet syndication and author of the books "Breakthrough RESULTS, Get RESULTS!" and "Remarkable RESULTS!"
Listen to episode 28 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, click here http://www.momentmasters.com/
For even more small business and branding mastery tips, learn to brand your business the right way from award-winning Public Relations and Branding Expert with Shakira Brown to take advantage of her private intensive brand program (http://www.pradviser.net/
About Moment Masters
Moment Masters (momentmasters.com)
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer (http://www.smallbizwhisperer.com/)"
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.
