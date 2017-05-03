 
Industry News





Reduce Sales Decline with Effective Communication to Grow Your Small Business

Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer discusses sales communication basics with powerhouse communicator Gloria Cirullio the Moment Masters Podcast
 
 
HAMILTON, N.J. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- In episode 28 of the Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast (www.momentmasters.com) communications expert Gloria Cirulli is the featured guest tackling the topic, "Increase Sales with Effective Communication." In this episode, the show's host, award-winning PR and branding expert Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer, has an in-depth conversation with Cirulli that covers how to speak, train, and network effectively to convey sales messages that resonate and convert. This podcast episode streams free on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Podbean and Player.fm among others, where you can also subscribe to receive all of the latest episodes.

"There is selling in everything, no matter what you do," said Brown. "The very essence of being able to survive as an entrepreneur is to get paid and to be able to sell your service. If you give up, you're never going to take your business to the next level."

In this episode, Cirulli shares her insights on why people who feel like they are terrible at selling actually just need to be stronger communicators to be able to ask for a sale or ask to be paid.

Brown and Cirulli discuss the characteristics of successful salespeople and what it takes to communicate effectively, including:

·      Be more interested in listening than talking

·      Don't just use your gift of gab, but ask questions

·      Tailor the conversation to deliver the customer what they need

·      Make a genuine connection through observation and understanding

·      Learn to use the power of silence

Cirulli is also a monthly columnist for the Gannet syndication and author of the books "Breakthrough RESULTS, Get RESULTS!" and "Remarkable RESULTS!"

Listen to episode 28 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, click here http://www.momentmasters.com/e/effective-communications-gloria-cirulli/ To be a guest on the show to share your small business advice and story email podcast@momentmasters.com.

For even more small business and branding mastery tips, learn to brand your business the right way from award-winning Public Relations and Branding Expert with Shakira Brown to take advantage of her private intensive brand program (http://www.pradviser.net/private-brand-coaching), which includes three months of personal one-on-one support to get you on track to grow your business and develop a brand. Take your business and personal brand to the next level now with this exclusive offer! Get started at http://www.pradviser.net/private-brand-coaching.

About Moment Masters

Moment Masters (momentmasters.com) is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning PR and marketing expert Shakira M. Brown, The Small Biz Whisperer. Covering topics from successful networking to email marketing, Moment Masters aims to help businesses and small business owners be there when their customers are ready to buy, in essence mastering the moment.

About Shakira M. Brown

Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer (http://www.smallbizwhisperer.com/)" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.

Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.

