CyberSecurity International Symposium in Chicago to Examine Latest Threats and Challenges
In-depth event examines technology advances and strategies for minimizing cyber security risk for businesses, organizations, and critical infrastructure
To help companies and organizations meet this increasingly urgent challenge, the Smart Grid Observer is hosting the first annual CyberSecurity International Symposium, July 10-11, 2017 in Chicago (www.cybersecurity-
The in-depth Symposium will examine the latest cyber security threats and trends, as well as real-world strategies for securing critical networks and data in enterprise, commercial, government and industrial environments. The event will bring together industry practitioners, researchers, regulators and solution providers for two days of focused networking and information sharing at the cutting edge of cyber security.
"This will be a tremendous opportunity to network with those who are pushing the envelope of cyber security in today's environment,"
Companies confirmed to speak include Tripwire, Aetna, Fireglass, Cryptzone, CloudPassage, Carnegie Mellon University, Sixgill, SecurityScorecard, Trend Micro, CounterTack, Lastline, Arbor Networks, Cyber adAPT, UpGuard, VMware, Sumo Logic, Lacework, Hexadite, AsTech Consulting, Coronet, Ixia, Sonatype, SecureKey, HYPR, West Monroe Partners, and GigaTrust.
Topics to be addressed include:
- Developing A Real-World, Effective Strategy for Enterprise Network Security
- Commercializing Military-Grade Network Security
- Excellence in the Essentials: Managing Complexity Through Foundational Controls
- Demystifying the Dark Web
- The Importance of Evaluating Third Party Risk
- Understanding the Risks of Smart Cities
- Hacking Exposed: Malware and Rootkits
- The Weaponization of IoT-based Botnets
- BYOD Policy in Today's Gig Economy
- New York's Game-Changing Cybersecurity Rules and Beyond
- Using the Cloud to Secure the Cloud
- Leveraging Security Analytics and Big Data to Bolster Security in the Cloud
- New Approaches to Cloud Security: Achieving Zero-Day Breach Detection
- DevOps Lessons Learned From Detroit to Deming
- Automating Security in a Continuous Delivery Culture
- And more
"IBM's CEO recently observed that cybercrime is the greatest threat to every profession, every industry, and every company in the world," Coran says. "This Symposium is designed to help organizations get a grip on this threat and meet it head on with the latest technologies, best practices and success strategies."
The Symposium is organized by the Smart Grid Observer, an online information portal and weekly newsletter serving the global smart electric grid industry. Event partners include InfoSec Conferences, the National Council of ISACs, Loss Prevention Magazine, SecuritySolutionsWatch.com, Illinois Security Professionals Association, Navigant Research, TechSquare Labs, Women in Technology International, Voices of Leaders, and Mind Commerce.
The event will be held at the Conference Chicago at University Center, 525 S. State Street in downtown Chicago.
For full information and to register, visit www.cybersecurity-
* Forbes, January 2016; 2016 Cybercrime Report, Cybersecurity Ventures
