May 2017
Author J-REAL Returns With New Novel

 
 
YONKERS, N.Y. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- REAL INK      PUBLISHING

         Michigan.New York.Atlanta.California

Contact: Jerome Williams          BREAKING NEWS!!!! IMMIDIATE REALESE
Email: info@realinkpublishing.com          Official Sophomore Debut By Author J-REAL
Phone: 313-766-1344          Where I Wanna Be

Real Ink Publishing is continuing a successful transition of its Urban Fiction Catalog with its latest release by author J-REAL sophomore novel Where I Wanna Be this southern love story showcases J-REAL tantalizing depiction of a man's desires to fill the empty voids in his life while being ensnared by the traps and consequence of a past mixed up in loyalty. With taste full scenes and dialogue Where I Wanna Be will make you want that old thing back for sure. With such a long hiatus off from the literary scene J-REAL delivered his tightest work since has first series DRAW. Now 4 years later his latest installment shows growth and determination to perfect his craft and keep growing his fan base with consistence good books. "I just feel like the time is right for me to solidify my name in the African American Urban fiction scene."

Real Ink Publishing is a small publishing company dedicated to producing top quality Urban fiction as well as other books in different genres with content for entertainment purposes, self-help, or personal growth. All our books and digital products are provided by our company or other distribution channels or digital platforms we have FREE content to access on Amazon as well as other platforms. And one click products as well all books come with 100% money-back guarantee. Please support our movement and leave reviews on all content you read from us as we value your input. Enjoy this release and keep on the lookout for more titles to come in the various months from author J-REAL and many o

To get your copy of this novel log on to any of these websites today!! And in the event you aren't aware of what Real Ink Publishing brings to the table just one click your way to our Available Now New Book By J-REAL Link: http://a.co/3RCAdhN  FREE books and get acquainted with the author. Click now! FREE BOOK- http://a.co/icuijyz FREE BOOK- http://a.co/7wkRAcw FREE BOOK-http://a.co/3E5ioEB email information to join newsletter and giveaway list.

(313) 766-1344
***@realinkpublishing.com
Email:***@realinkpublishing.com Email Verified
