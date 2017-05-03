News By Tag
Author Chronicles Mother's Recovery from Lifetime of Mental Illness in I'M HOPELESS, I'M CRAZY
Daughter's Naturopathic and Self-Healing Approach Promotes Full Recovery
At eleven, Linda was a happy child in a secure family. Her mother was loving and committed to her husband and four children. Linda's father was less stable, but her mother, Elaine, protected her children from the problems her husband's poor decisions often caused. Then one day, Linda and her siblings were told that their mother was going to be hospitalized. During her mother's five-year stay in a psychiatric facility, Linda and her siblings experienced a complete undoing of the life they had lived under their mother's care.
In I'M HOPELESS, I'M CRAZY, Linda recounts the severe neglect and physical and mental abuse meted out by her father while her mother was away. After her older siblings escaped the home and her youngest sister went to live with their mother following Elaine's release from the hospital, Linda remained with her father. Frequent conflicts with his feisty sixteen-year-
When Elaine was nearing her sixties, she suffered a major psychiatric break that landed her in the hospital again, this time under the care of a doctor who prescribed a debilitating cocktail of psychotropic drugs. Elaine became catatonic, and Linda stepped in and became her mother's legal guardian. She used her growing knowledge of naturopathy to guide Elaine out of her mental illness. Linda was her mother's caretaker, personal chef, and life coach. Although Elaine resisted the new approach, she slowly achieved results. The title of the book, I'M HOPELESS, I'M CRAZY, is taken from the mantra that Elaine frequently voiced when challenged to fight for her sanity. After three years of consuming nutritional supplements, various herbs, and healthy foods, in addition to exercise and therapy, Elaine made a full recovery.
"This story reveals my sheer determination to heal my mother's illness," Linda says. "I think the story is important to tell because if my mother could get well in the state that she was in, then anyone can. It is imperative that love, devotion, and support proliferate in all systems of healing. I hope that readers realize it took these components in addition to the treatment modalities to get my mother well."
Linda Rae Anderson has studied and practiced in the field of natural medicine for over forty years. She has worked as a general practitioner for twenty-five years, providing care in the field of acupuncture, Oriental medicine, and other modalities of natural medicine but is now specializing in the field of mental health. Through her book I'm Hopeless, I'm Crazy and her work as a private consultant and clinical practitioner, Linda chooses to be a part of the solution to bring forth mental/emotional balance globally.
138 pages
Hardcover, $29.99; ISBN: 978-1-5245-5453-
Softcover, $19.99; ISBN: 978-1-5245-5454-
E-book, $3.99; ISBN: 978-1-5245-5452-
Publication date: December 2016
Published by Xlibris
Available at http://Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, and Xlibris
Charlie Barrett, The Barrett Company Communications 310-471-5764
Email: cbarrett@thebarrettco.com, or barcopr@earthlink.net
