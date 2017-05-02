 
Industry News





Upcoming Conference: Can the Trump Administration Win Where Others Haven't in the Islamic World?

 
 
WASHINGTON - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Later this month, the Center of the Study of Islam & Democracy (CSID) will bring together US and international policymakers, experts, and leaders to debate the current administration's successes, missteps, and the plan going forward after President Donald J. Trump's first 100 days in office. This conference comes at a critical time for the new Administration because the relationships and tone the President creates with Muslims in the US and around the world will have enormous implications for, peace, prosperity, and US interests around the globe.

"The most effective way for the United States to protect its interests at home and abroad, and fight terrorism is to promote real democracy, not authoritarianism," said Dr. Radwan Masmoudi, Founder and President of the CSID, the premier US think tank that has urged policymakers to promote democracy as the best weapon against extremism for more than two decades. "President Trump can empower citizens across the Islamic world to resolve their own conflicts by sending a clear message to their leaders that the US expects nothing less than inclusive democracy from its allies and partners."

The conference "The Trump Administration and the Islamic World: From Fighting Extremism to Building Peace and Prosperity" will take place in Washington, DC on Thursday, May 18, 2017 and will include panel discussions and a keynote address featuring US Congressional leaders, State Department officials, visiting members of parliament from the Islamic World, as well as top scholars and voices on anti-Islamic bigotry and Islamophobia. Registration to attend is open and more information is available at: https://www.csidonline.org/events/annual-conferences/18th...

The panel discussion topics during the conference will include:

●      What are the roots of current anti-Muslim bigotry?

●      What are the implications for the US of President Trump's War against 'Radical Islamic Terrorism'?

●      How will President Trump's embrace of political authoritarianism shape the Islamic world?

MEDIA: To arrange interviews with President Masmoudi ahead of the conference, please contact Calvin Dark (calvin@cdglobalstrategies.com).

​Dr. Radwan Masmoudi is the Founder and President of the Center of the Study of Islam & Democracy (CSID), a Washington-based non-profit organization dedicated to promoting freedom, democracy, and good governance in the Arab/Muslim world. (For Dr. Masmoudi's full bio, visit https://www.csidonline.org/people/radwan.masmoudi/)

For more about the work of the CSID, please visit https://www.csidonline.org and follow @CSIDDC on Twitter.

The Center for the Study of Islam & Democracy (CSID) is a non-profit organization, based in Washington DC, dedicated to studying Islamic and democratic political thought and merging them into a modern Islamic democratic discourse.

