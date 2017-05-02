News By Tag
Upcoming Conference: Can the Trump Administration Win Where Others Haven't in the Islamic World?
"The most effective way for the United States to protect its interests at home and abroad, and fight terrorism is to promote real democracy, not authoritarianism,"
The conference "The Trump Administration and the Islamic World: From Fighting Extremism to Building Peace and Prosperity" will take place in Washington, DC on Thursday, May 18, 2017 and will include panel discussions and a keynote address featuring US Congressional leaders, State Department officials, visiting members of parliament from the Islamic World, as well as top scholars and voices on anti-Islamic bigotry and Islamophobia. Registration to attend is open and more information is available at: https://www.csidonline.org/
The panel discussion topics during the conference will include:
● What are the roots of current anti-Muslim bigotry?
● What are the implications for the US of President Trump's War against 'Radical Islamic Terrorism'?
● How will President Trump's embrace of political authoritarianism shape the Islamic world?
MEDIA: To arrange interviews with President Masmoudi ahead of the conference, please contact Calvin Dark (calvin@cdglobalstrategies.com).
Dr. Radwan Masmoudi is the Founder and President of the Center of the Study of Islam & Democracy (CSID), a Washington-based non-profit organization dedicated to promoting freedom, democracy, and good governance in the Arab/Muslim world. (For Dr. Masmoudi's full bio, visit https://www.csidonline.org/
For more about the work of the CSID, please visit https://www.csidonline.org and follow @CSIDDC on Twitter.
The Center for the Study of Islam & Democracy (CSID) is a non-profit organization, based in Washington DC, dedicated to studying Islamic and democratic political thought and merging them into a modern Islamic democratic discourse.
Media Contact
Calvin Dark
12023090372
calvin@cdglobalstrategies.com
