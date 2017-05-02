CJ Johnson Awarded Consumer-Certified Real Estate Consultant® Designation

3CR Global Properties, a 3Chix Realty Company is focused on the increasing needs of informed consumers buying and selling real estate in southeast Louisiana

* Baton Rouge - Louisiana - US BATON ROUGE, La. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The International Association of Real Estate Consultants® (IAREC® ) www.iarec.com, has announced that CJ Johnson, Managing Broker and CEO of 3CR Global Properties, a 3Chix Realty Company,has successfully completed all educational requirements for the Consumer-Certified Real Estate Consultant® (C-CREC® ) designation. Awarded to real estate professionals who exemplify excellence in real estate consulting, recipients must demonstrate their ability to successfully analyze and address the needs of consumers' in a variety of real estate applications. According to Julie Garton-Good, Founder of the association, "Consumer-Certified Real Estate Consultants® are the new breed of real estate professionals. They perform an in-depth analysis of the consumer's needs using an unbiased approach that's devoid of "selling" anything. The C-CREC® can then assist the consumer in reaching the desired results in a tailor-made fashion. We're honored that CJ is a change-master in offering this cutting-edge business model to consumers." CJ Johnson stated. "In the changing face of the real estate business, it's necessary for professionals to expand their knowledge and abilities to offer consumers unbundled, a la carte services via a trusted consultancy approach. The CCREC® designation training is focused on a "Consumer-centered, Results-focused Real Estate Solutions™" approach that will be invaluable for assisting today's savvy real estate consumer."



CJ Johnson has 15 years' experience in the real estate industry as an Agent, Broker, and Director of Professional Development for several different companies in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. She has been the Managing Broker and CEO of 3CR Global Properties for five years. CJ is available by appointment at 855-833-2449 or at



