New to market Salve Supplements sees amazing interest following their launch this week
Salve Supplements offers a new perspective in the health supplements market, with all products containing only natural goodness from the land & the sea, just the way Mother nature intended.
Salve Supplements offers a new perspective in the health supplements & vitamins market, with all their products containing only natural goodness from the land & the sea, just the way Mother nature intended. This brand caters to vegans & vegertarians, gluten & dairy free dietary needs and also offers organic certified products.
CEO & Owner, British born David Cran, former Director of Retail for 8 years at adidas Southeast Asia says this "My partner Bernardo and I are so so happy. I cannot tell you how much. In just a few hours after launch we had recorded 150,000 hits on our website as we were tracking it on our analytics software. It actually caused some problems for the website to cope for a while. Our mission in this project was to bring the gift of health and wellness to more people's lives, not through chemicals and other nasties, but through all natural goodness from the land and the sea, and the interest in our products has been frankly amazing. Fortunately our product supply process is well geared up already and was ready to roll. It's just as well after this initial surge in interest in our products. On top of the internet sales, we're already in discussions with top retail chains from U.K., U.S.A and Australia, who are all expressing a very keen interest in our range, and we set up initial meetings to discuss retailing in brick-and-mortar stores for nationwide distribution. These are not small players either, these are the "big boys' in each of the mentioned countries, and we really can't ask for more at this stage. For both of us, these past few days have been among the happiest in our lives, we are just so pleased that the mission for our company to help people from around the globe discover their natural hallelujah has struck home to so so many people. I'm just amazed, we're both amazed, and I just want to express my thanks to all those who have taken time to visit our online store this week."
The company is offering a special introductory price reduction for a short period, and also free worldwide shipping delivered direct to your doorstep in just a few days from placing your order.
The product range is comprehensive and covers areas such as protein for muscle building & sports nutrition, detox & digestive aids, weight management & slimming, alkalising, heart health, antioxidants, bone & joint health and women's health. Pretty much everything you could look for in a health supplements & vitamins product offer, and what's more, it's all 100% natural goodness, and none of the product range has ever been tested on animals.
The website can be found at http://www.salvesupplements.co.uk
Media Contact
David Cran
CEO & Owner
07802462440
***@salvesupplements.co.uk
Page Updated Last on: May 08, 2017