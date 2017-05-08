 
News By Tag
* Supplements & Vitamins
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Knightsbridge
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432


New to market Salve Supplements sees amazing interest following their launch this week

Salve Supplements offers a new perspective in the health supplements market, with all products containing only natural goodness from the land & the sea, just the way Mother nature intended.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Supplements & Vitamins

Industry:
* Consumer

Location:
* Knightsbridge - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Products

KNIGHTSBRIDGE, England - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- ​A hot new British company, Salve Supplements having just launched their products online this week is taking the Health Supplements & Vitamins market by storm.  The product offer contains only natural remedies, using the goodness from the land and sea, and seems to be hitting a chord with the general public in just a few days.

Salve Supplements offers a new perspective in the health supplements & vitamins market, with all their products containing only natural goodness from the land & the sea, just the way Mother nature intended.  This brand caters to vegans & vegertarians, gluten & dairy free dietary needs and also offers organic certified products.

CEO & Owner, British born David Cran, former Director of Retail for 8 years at adidas Southeast Asia says this "My partner Bernardo and I are so so happy.  I cannot tell you how much.  In just a few hours after launch we had recorded 150,000 hits on our website as we were tracking it on our analytics software.  It actually caused some problems for the website to cope for a while.  Our mission in this project was to bring the gift of health and wellness to more people's lives, not through chemicals and other nasties, but through all natural goodness from the land and the sea, and the interest in our products has been frankly amazing.  Fortunately our product supply process is well geared up already and was ready to roll.  It's just as well after this initial surge in interest in our products.  On top of the internet sales, we're already in discussions with top retail chains from U.K., U.S.A and Australia, who are all expressing a very keen interest in our range, and we set up initial meetings to discuss retailing in brick-and-mortar stores for nationwide distribution.  These are not small players either, these are the "big boys' in each of the mentioned countries, and we really can't ask for more at this stage.  For both of us, these past few days have been among the happiest in our lives, we are just so pleased that the mission for our company to help people from around the globe discover their natural hallelujah has struck home to so so many people.  I'm just amazed, we're both amazed, and I just want to express my thanks to all those who have taken time to visit our online store this week."

The company is offering a special introductory price reduction for a short period, and also free worldwide shipping delivered direct to your doorstep in just a few days from placing your order.

The product range is comprehensive and covers areas such as protein for muscle building & sports nutrition, detox & digestive aids, weight management & slimming, alkalising, heart health, antioxidants, bone & joint health and women's health.  Pretty much everything you could look for in a health supplements & vitamins product offer, and what's more, it's all 100% natural goodness, and none of the product range has ever been tested on animals.

The website can be found at http://www.salvesupplements.co.uk

Media Contact
David Cran
CEO & Owner
07802462440
***@salvesupplements.co.uk
End
Source:www.salvesupplements.co.uk
Email:***@salvesupplements.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Supplements & Vitamins
Industry:Consumer
Location:Knightsbridge - London, Greater - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 08, 2017
Salve Supplements News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share