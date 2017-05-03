News By Tag
5 tips for reducing vehicle emissions during National Eco-driving Month
Eco-driving advocates encourage Coloradans to become eco-drivers this month
"Driving efficiently can not only save people money, but can reduce ozone pollution, which is a trigger for many lung health issues like asthma and lung cancer," says Janna West-Heiss, the Denver Metro Clean Cities Coordinator for the American Lung Association.
The average American spends 280 hours driving a car every year. That's 7 full work weeks in the car, and the average driver adds about 5 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere during that time.
"Denver and Fort Collins both rank top 15 on the list of US cities with the highest ozone levels," says Anna McDevitt, an advocate with CarPrint, an eco-driving app that tracks vehicle emissions and teaches users to eco-drive. "With the current administration set on slashing vehicle emission standards and encouraging efforts to defund the Colorado Energy Office, individual efforts to reduce vehicle emissions could make a big difference for Colorado's air quality."
To celebrate National Eco-driving Month, here are 5 eco-driving tips to reduce fuel consumption and air pollution on Colorado's roads.
1. Plan your route and adjust travel times.
Use routing apps like Waze or Google Maps to avoid traffic that will increase your time on the road. Before you leave the house, take a look at Waze or Google Maps to see how long the trip is going to take. If you see lots of congestion, pushing your trip back 30 minutes may get you to your destination at the same time while decreasing the amount of time you spend in the car. This includes avoiding peak weekend travel times in and out of the mountains on I-70, which double your travel time and vehicle emissions.
2. Take care of your tires.
Well maintained tires will do a lot to increase a vehicle's fuel economy. Tires that are properly inflated, rotated, and fitted to your vehicle allow you to drive more efficiently. Checking your tire inflation each month and committing to scheduled tire rotations is an important way to make sure you're getting the best gas mileage possible.
3. Minimize the time you spend idling.
If your car is idling, your MPG is zero while your car continues to burn fuel and release pollutants. If you need to idle for more that 30 seconds, turn the engine off to save fuel. Parking and going into a restaurant or bank instead of idling in the drive-thru line saves fuel and gives your legs a stretch.
4. Resist weaving in and out of the fast lane.
Choosing to go with the flow of highway traffic and avoid weaving in and out of the fast lane can save a lot of fuel. The braking and acceleration required to weave through cars on the highway is fuel-intensive, and it's often a root cause of traffic in many cases.
5. Use eco-driving apps to track fuel consumption and learn to eco-drive.
Eco-driving apps track fuel use, distance traveled, and other driving stats to provide insight on how to reduce fuel consumption. The CarPrint Green Driving App turns driving into a game with users trying to beat the city and highway fuel economy ratings for their own vehicle. The app shows how well drivers were able to eco-drive trip-by-trip as well as the amount of carbon dioxide averted over time, and the savings mount up fast.
"With more hybrid and electric cars on the road today than ever before, Colorado is already on the right track towards lowering vehicle emissions," says McDevitt. "But even electric cars are not zero emissions, which is why everyone can benefit from the positive impacts that eco-driving has on fuel savings and local air quality.Whether you drive a Prius or a Hummer, eco-driving makes lots of dollars and sense."
For more information go to http://www.carprint.xyz.
