Mom Helps Son Build a Multi-Million Dollar Company

 
 
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Through the good times and the bad, Ellen Morin has been there for her son Jeff. And with Mother's Day near, the appreciative Coins For Anything owner and founder is showing his grateful heart by sharing their story.  Ellen Morin has been instrumental in the building of Jeff's multi-million dollar Company. Without Ellen, there would be no CoinsForAnything.com.

Coins For Anything is a multi-million dollar company and one of the most successful custom coins companies in the world. "This wasn't always the case" states Jeff Morin. "Like all companies, we had to start somewhere and most large stories have small beginnings."

The Coins For Anything (http://coinsforanything.com/) story begins aboard the USS Wasp; an assault vessel in the Marine Corps located on the Red Sea. Jeffrey Morin was aboard that ship serving in the Marines. When Jeff had spare time, he would search the web for military memorabilia coins, which were known as Challenge Coins. Morin noticed that these coins were selling for as much as $15. This surprised Morin, however, because he knew he could purchase the coins at his military base for $5. He saw potential in this and decided to purchase 30 coins at a discounted rate and list them online. They sold quickly and made him a tidy profit. As time went by, he kept up the practice and made very respectable amounts of money.

Without Ellen Morin's support and belief in her son Jeff, Coins For Anything wouldn't be around today. The very first coin ever offered was the 'Marine Mom Coin'.  Ellen Morin's love became apparent when Jeff realized he needed to expand.  Without hesitation, Ellen gave her son his first business loan of $500, which allowed him to build a website and order his first set of custom coins to sell online. Jeff credits his mothers influence, and money which allowed Jeff to expand his business and offer custom made coins for the mothers of serving Marines, as well as countless other designs. Demand for the Military Challenge Coins grew so much, that Jeff was forced to hire his first employee and chose his own mother, Ellen.

Jeff's mom Ellen, selflessly quit her job as an auditor for a banking chain and started working with Coins For Anything, helping Jeff to grow the business. Ellen's love and support didn't stop there however; as Jeff's mom also allowed Jeff to operate from her own dining room, and eventually the basement of her home. The business began to thrive and Jeff and his mom were now able to hire four additional employees. Fast forward to the present day and Coins For Anything is now one of the most lucrative custom coin businesses in the world. The Company turns over millions of dollars every year, proudly serving countless satisfied customers.

Without Ellen's hard work and dedication during late nights and weekends, Coins For Anything would not have made it. Ellen helped to make the business the success that it is today. Presently, Ellen is the head accountant for the Company and when she isn't working, she loves nothing more than spending time with her seven grandkids, and her Shih Tzu dog, Ginger, whom she sometimes brings into the office with her. Jeff holds plenty of mom gratitude and states; "This mother's day, show your mom just how much you love and care for her. Never take her for granted, and always let her know how appreciated she really is."

Learn more by visiting CoinsForAnything.com

Media Contact:

Coins For Anything, Inc.
100 Industrial Drive
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Phone: 540.376.7000

