 
News By Tag
* Hand Tools
* Electrician
* Electrical
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Torrance
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432


Voltclaw Tools Featured on Ask This Old House TV Show

Voltclaw-12 multi-use tool was featured on a recent episode of the Emmy award winning PBS home improvement series Ask This Old House
 
 
This Old House_Voltclaw_72-1
This Old House_Voltclaw_72-1
TORRANCE, Calif. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Nonconductive Tool Company (NTC) announced today that its Voltclaw-12 multi-use tool was featured on a recent episode of the Emmy award winning PBS home improvement series Ask This Old House.

During the program, master electrician Scott Caron demonstrates how the Voltclaw-12 makes working with wires easier to Ask This Old House host Kevin O'Connor. First, Scott shows Kevin how the Voltclaw easily "cranks" on wire connectors with its built-in wrench. Next, Scott gives a lesson on using the nonconductive Voltclaw-12 to safely push-in and then grab wires to remove them from an electrical box. Last, Scott employs the Voltclaw to loop the end of a stripped wire for connection onto an electrical switch.

"We are thrilled Voltclaw was featured on Ask This Old House," said Warren Tarbell the CEO of NTC and the inventor of the Voltclaw. "Being put to use by an electrician of Scott Caron's caliber validates what we believe: the Voltclaw is a safety-enhancing, timesaving multi-use tool that is a necessary addition to the tool bags of professional electricians like Scott as well as DIY homeowners."

This Old House Ventures, LLC, is America's No. 1 multiplatform home-enthusiast brand, providing trusted information and expert advice through its award-winning television shows, This Old House and Ask This Old House, its highly regarded This Old House magazine, and its inspiration- and information-driven digital properties, including thisoldhouse.com.

For complete information, visit www.voltclaw.com.

Contact
Dan O'Connell
O'Connell Communications
***@oconnellpr.com
End
Source:Nonconductive Tool Company
Email:***@oconnellpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Hand Tools, Electrician, Electrical
Industry:Construction
Location:Torrance - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
oconnellpr PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share