Championship Bull Riding Announces Fox Sports Network Schedule
Championship Bull Riding (CBR) is gearing up for its sixth season on FOX Sports Networks (FSN). The all-new season will premiere on Wednesdays beginning June 7 and air every week until September 6 on Fox Sports 2. The CBR delivers entertainment that appeals to seasoned bull riding fans as well as first timers with an action-packed and entertaining broadcast that has quickly become a "must see" competition for sports fans and western lifestyle enthusiasts.
This season's Road to Cheyenne has been a roller coaster of sports stories for the cowboy gladiators featuring the CBR reigning and five time World Champion bull rider Sage Steele Kimzey being challenged 8 Seconds at a time from CBR veterans, red-hot rookies and some bull riding rock stars we just haven't seen in a while.
Kimzey was absent from the season opener and Eli Vastbinder has reminded him of that for ten months as Kimzey looks over his shoulder at the North Carolina cowboy…city to city throughout the season.
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifiers Cody Rostockyj, Jeff Askey, Joe Frost, all make an adrenaline pumped run at the gold buckle as well as eighteen year old rookie sensation Boudreaux Campbell from Crockett, Texas who learned to complete his homework in the airport while competing on tour during his senior year at Lovelady High School.
Viewers will see four time World Champion and Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer Tuff Hedeman celebrate the Silver Anniversary and the twenty-fifth time he stands in front of the chutes to crown the Fort Worth bull riding champion, you won't want to miss this year's winner as he was the first second generation cowboy to win one of bull riding's most coveted event titles.
CBR welcomed three veteran professionals on this year's tour. Caleb Sanderson and Travis Briscoe re-connect with loyal fans along the way and the audience is reminded who they are at the top of their game of pro bull riding. Thirty eight year old pro, Ben Jones, finds his inspiration in front of the chutes and audience in the same arena where the sport of bull riding began. These CBR cowboys demonstrate integrity and gain respect each time they pull their rope on the Road to Cheyenne.
This season's action also features several young new gladiator faces including Tyler Taylor of Stephenville who rode in the Shoot Out round at last year's World Finals as a rookie and Navajo Nation Champion Cody Jesus who ride their way on to the tour. Watch these rookies and seasoned professionals hold their top ranked positions against the line-up of CBR's rodeo rock stars that includes the bull rider CBR chute boss Tuff Hedeman identifies as the most talented rider in the world, Sage Kimzey.
The CBR's premier tour, the Road to Cheyenne, remains exclusively on FSN (Fox Sports Network) and will feature the highlights from 12 events. FSN catches up with the tour beginning with the third tour date in Laughlin, Nevada, and concluding with the 2017 CBR World Finals at Cheyenne Frontier Days, airing Sunday, August 30 and September 6.
The July to July pro bull riding tour pits some of the best bull riders in the world against their four legged foes in major venues nationwide begins the race towards Cheyenne and the Cheyenne Frontier Park arena in July, where the 2017 CBR World Champion will be crowned July 24-25.
The channel for Fox Sports 2 varies depending on the region, but it is on DISH, DirecTV and in some areas under cable networks such as ROOT or Comcast. Check your local listings for times.
Find your FSN Region & your channel at FOX TV Listings by typing your zip code and selecting your provider.
6/7 9:00 pm Laughlin, NV
6/14 9:00 pm Conroe, TX
6/21 9:00 pm Mercedes, TX
6/28 9:00 pm Jackson, TN
7/5 6:30 pm Hobbs, NM
7/12 6:30 pm Rio Rancho, NM
7/19 6:30 pm Bossier City, LA
7/26 9:00 pm El Paso, TX
8/2 9:00 pm Lufkin, TX
8/9 9:00 pm Las Vegas, NV
8/16 9:00 pm Fort Worth, TX
8/23 9:00 pm Del Rio, TX
8/30 9:00 pm Cheyenne, WY – Performance one
9/5 9:00 pm Cheyenne, WY – Performance two
For more information contact http://www.cbrbull.com/
