"Last Exit to Montauk" -- a love story for the ages
Love the eighties? Love romantic adventures? How often have you looked back on your high school experiences and just thought . . . WOW. Last Exit to Montauk will take you there . . . and more.
When he approaches her at the market, he has no idea the next three weeks of his life would change him forever.
It's the late 1980s, summertime, on the North Shore of Long Island. The air stirs with possibilities as it often does during this time of year. And so begins the romance between one Hispanic seventeen-year-
It is much more than romance, though. B will forever become a part of this young man's soul. He will never forget her.
This is a coming-of-age story, a love story, replete with milestones, tangled emotions, and adventures that are the embodiments of first love. Not just for the young, but for the young at heart.
From the publisher: http://www.thewordverve.com/
Follow the author: http://www.phillipvega.com
