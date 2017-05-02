 
News By Tag
* Long Island Love Story
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Long Island
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432


"Last Exit to Montauk" -- a love story for the ages

Love the eighties? Love romantic adventures? How often have you looked back on your high school experiences and just thought . . . WOW. Last Exit to Montauk will take you there . . . and more.
 
 
Facebook cover - option 2
Facebook cover - option 2
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Love the eighties? Love romantic adventures? How often have you looked back on your high school experiences and just thought . . . WOW. Phillip Vega's Last Exit to Montauk will take you there . . . and more.

***

When he approaches her at the market, he has no idea the next three weeks of his life would change him forever.

It's the late 1980s, summertime, on the North Shore of Long Island. The air stirs with possibilities as it often does during this time of year. And so begins the romance between one Hispanic seventeen-year-old male, on the verge of manhood and ready to conquer the world, and one beautiful and intelligent young woman named B.

It is much more than romance, though. B will forever become a part of this young man's soul. He will never forget her.

This is a coming-of-age story, a love story, replete with milestones, tangled emotions, and adventures that are the embodiments of first love. Not just for the young, but for the young at heart.

From the publisher: http://www.thewordverve.com/shop/last-exit-to-montauk

Follow the author: http://www.phillipvega.com

Contact
Janet Fix
***@thewordverve.com
End
Source:thewordverve inc.
Email:***@thewordverve.com Email Verified
Tags:Long Island Love Story
Industry:Books
Location:Long Island - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
thewordverve PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share