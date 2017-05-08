 
News By Tag
* House Cleaning Service
* House Cleaning Service Naples
* Green Cleaning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Naples
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432


Naples Florida residents want their clean to be green

 
 
house cleaning maid service maids
house cleaning maid service maids
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
House Cleaning Service
House Cleaning Service Naples
Green Cleaning

Industry:
Home business

Location:
Naples - Florida - US

Subject:
Companies

NAPLES, Fla. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Natural cleaners are better for the environment than harsh chemicals, says Mr.  Pischinger – owner of Greener Housekeeping, a family owned and operated green cleaning business located in Naples, Florida. Many of Greener Housekeeping clients choose eco-friendly cleaning products for the health of those they love. They feel like they are doing the best thing for their children and their pets.
"Greener Housekeeping is a green cleaning service specially designed for the health and safety of our customers, their family and pets and to protect the environment. Our green cleaning products are 100 percent biodegradable and deliver a superior clean. We offer a wide range of cleaning services to best meet your needs. If you are looking for someone to clean your house with detail and precision, contact Greener Housekeeping today. We take the time and energy needed to transform each home we clean with a like-new finish. Our job is to take the cleaning routine off of your busy plate, freeing you up to handle the rest of your busy schedule." – the owner said.
When Greener Housekeeping started their business they wanted to provide a higher quality service to ensure they are not just another cleaning business on the market. For this reason Greener Housekeeping decided to look for the best cleaning products available for professionals. For this reason they have also done a lot of research on tools and equipment to get the cleaning done without heavy scrubbing while still provide a high quality cleaning service. They believe cleaning does not necessarily mean harsh chemicals, bleach smell and the same cleaning product used in the whole house. They are proud to provide much more than that. Greener Housekeeping provide our own cleaning products and equipment for each client and they might arrive with more cleaning products than your previous cleaner but it is for your own good. They have different cleaning products for each and every surface in your home. While all-purpose cleaners state that it is safe for them to be used on many surfaces they believe it is still a better idea to treat each surface with their own specific cleaning product. Greener Housekeeping  also use the best quality microfiber cloths available for professionals. They color code them based on where they are being used in the house to ensure we avoid cross contamination throughout the house.
While these high quality green cleaning products are more expensive than regular cleaning products Greener Housekeeping cleaning service still have competitive prices to ensure green cleaning is available to more and more people in Naples and the surrounding areas.
Summary: Greener Housekeeping is a family owned house cleaning service in Naples F (http://www.greenerhousekeeping.com/residential-house-clea...)L.  Greener Housekeeping provides high quality cleaning service for their customers and using top quality cleaning products during their working process. For more information please visit Greener Housekeeping cleaning service (http://www.greenerhousekeeping.com/about-us.html) website.

Contact information:

Timea Huri
Greener Housekeeping
1305 Granada blvd. Naples FL 34103
e-mail: office@greenerhousekeeping.com
website: http://www.greenerhousekeeping.com
yelp page: https://www.yelp.com/biz/greener-housekeeping-naples-3

Contact
Greener Housekeeping
Timea Huri
***@greenerhousekeeping.com
End
Source:Greener Housekeeping
Email:***@greenerhousekeeping.com Email Verified
Tags:House Cleaning Service, House Cleaning Service Naples, Green Cleaning
Industry:Home business
Location:Naples - Florida - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 08, 2017
Greener Housekeeping - Cleaning Service PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share