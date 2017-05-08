News By Tag
Naples Florida residents want their clean to be green
"Greener Housekeeping is a green cleaning service specially designed for the health and safety of our customers, their family and pets and to protect the environment. Our green cleaning products are 100 percent biodegradable and deliver a superior clean. We offer a wide range of cleaning services to best meet your needs. If you are looking for someone to clean your house with detail and precision, contact Greener Housekeeping today. We take the time and energy needed to transform each home we clean with a like-new finish. Our job is to take the cleaning routine off of your busy plate, freeing you up to handle the rest of your busy schedule." – the owner said.
When Greener Housekeeping started their business they wanted to provide a higher quality service to ensure they are not just another cleaning business on the market. For this reason Greener Housekeeping decided to look for the best cleaning products available for professionals. For this reason they have also done a lot of research on tools and equipment to get the cleaning done without heavy scrubbing while still provide a high quality cleaning service. They believe cleaning does not necessarily mean harsh chemicals, bleach smell and the same cleaning product used in the whole house. They are proud to provide much more than that. Greener Housekeeping provide our own cleaning products and equipment for each client and they might arrive with more cleaning products than your previous cleaner but it is for your own good. They have different cleaning products for each and every surface in your home. While all-purpose cleaners state that it is safe for them to be used on many surfaces they believe it is still a better idea to treat each surface with their own specific cleaning product. Greener Housekeeping also use the best quality microfiber cloths available for professionals. They color code them based on where they are being used in the house to ensure we avoid cross contamination throughout the house.
While these high quality green cleaning products are more expensive than regular cleaning products Greener Housekeeping cleaning service still have competitive prices to ensure green cleaning is available to more and more people in Naples and the surrounding areas.
Summary: Greener Housekeeping is a family owned house cleaning service in Naples F
Contact information:
Timea Huri
Greener Housekeeping
1305 Granada blvd. Naples FL 34103
e-mail: office@greenerhousekeeping.com
website: http://www.greenerhousekeeping.com
yelp page: https://www.yelp.com/
