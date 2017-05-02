News By Tag
CGS3 Adds to Los Angeles Legal Team
Attorney Cheryl Nieman Joins Practice in New Los Angeles Office
According to Swartz, who heads up CGS3's LA office, the new location makes good business sense in light of the significant number of clients headquartered in Los Angeles and Orange County and supports the firm's commitment to delivering best-in-class responsiveness, work product quality and a "street smart" approach to sophisticated commercial real estate deals.
"With our new L.A. offices, we are poised to proactively serve our existing LA- and Orange County-based clients while improving our ability to attract the most talented lawyers, like Cheryl, who share our commitment to addressing our clients' legal needs with innovation and creativity as well as partnering with them in achieving their business goals," said Swartz. "Cheryl is a tenacious litigator and skilled transactional attorney with a wealth of experience who can get things done without unnecessary effort. We are thrilled to have her join our team."
Nieman most recently was an associate at the Law Offices of Robert P. Friedman in Bel Air, Calif., where she represented developers, property owners, businesses, investors and tenants in transactional real estate and corporate matters, negotiating and preparing of documentation relating to the acquisition, ownership, leasing, development, financing and sale of shopping centers, office buildings, industrial properties and apartment buildings. Prior to that she was an associate with Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman, LLP in New York, N.Y., litigating major complex commercial cases in various areas of law including real estate, contract, securities, products liability, antitrust, defamation, civil RICO and conspiracy claims.
A native of San Diego, she holds a J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York and graduated magna cum laude from The George Washington University with a degree in business administration.
About Crosbie Gliner Schiffman Southard & Swanson LLP (CGS3)
Since its inception in 2013, CGS3 has quickly established a reputation as one of the leading real estate law firms in Southern California, attracting some of the state's finest real estate attorneys from both large corporate firms and senior in-house positions. With practice areas including land use, finance, acquisition/
