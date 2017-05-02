 
News By Tag
* CGS3
* Cheryl Nieman
* Los Angeles
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432


CGS3 Adds to Los Angeles Legal Team

Attorney Cheryl Nieman Joins Practice in New Los Angeles Office
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
CGS3
Cheryl Nieman
Los Angeles

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Expanding its Los Angeles legal team, Crosbie Gliner Schiffman Southard & Swanson LLP (CGS3) announced today the addition of attorney Cheryl Nieman to its growing commercial real estate practice. Nieman will work closely with partner David Swartz in the firm's newest office location at 11601 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1600 in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

According to Swartz, who heads up CGS3's LA office, the new location makes good business sense in light of the significant number of clients headquartered in Los Angeles and Orange County and supports the firm's commitment to delivering best-in-class responsiveness, work product quality and a "street smart" approach to sophisticated commercial real estate deals.

"With our new L.A. offices, we are poised to proactively serve our existing LA- and Orange County-based clients while improving our ability to attract the most talented lawyers, like Cheryl, who share our commitment to addressing our clients' legal needs with innovation and creativity as well as partnering with them in achieving their business goals," said Swartz. "Cheryl is a tenacious litigator and skilled transactional attorney with a wealth of experience who can get things done without unnecessary effort. We are thrilled to have her join our team."

Nieman most recently was an associate at the Law Offices of Robert P. Friedman in Bel Air, Calif., where she represented developers, property owners, businesses, investors and tenants in transactional real estate and corporate matters, negotiating and preparing of documentation relating to the acquisition, ownership, leasing, development, financing and sale of shopping centers, office buildings, industrial properties and apartment buildings. Prior to that she was an associate with Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman, LLP in New York, N.Y., litigating major complex commercial cases in various areas of law including real estate, contract, securities, products liability, antitrust, defamation, civil RICO and conspiracy claims.

A native of San Diego, she holds a J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York and graduated magna cum laude from The George Washington University with a degree in business administration.

About Crosbie Gliner Schiffman Southard & Swanson LLP (CGS3)

Since its inception in 2013, CGS3 has quickly established a reputation as one of the leading real estate law firms in Southern California, attracting some of the state's finest real estate attorneys from both large corporate firms and senior in-house positions. With practice areas including land use, finance, acquisition/disposition, hospitality, entity formation, tax, development, leasing, distressed assets and litigation/disputes, CGS3 is located at 12750 High Bluff Drive, Suite 250, San Diego, and 11601 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1600, Los Angeles. For more information, visit http://www.cgs3.com.

Contact
Sydnie Moore
***@gmail.com
End
Source:CGS3
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:CGS3, Cheryl Nieman, Los Angeles
Industry:Legal
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The PRpal PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share