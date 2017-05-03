News By Tag
The 2016 Supercar Dream Giveaway® Award Ceremony Is Just Days Away!
Dream Giveaway winner, Ron Sylvain will be in Clearwater, Florida on Friday, May 12, 2017 to be awarded the keys to the Lamborghini he won in the Super Car Dream Giveaway.
On Friday, May 12, Mr. Sylvain will travel to the Dream Giveaway Garage in Clearwater, Florida, where special guest Luke Guthrie, director of the National Guard Educational Foundation, will hand him the keys to a 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo 560-4 Spyder that came from the collection of world-renowned fashion designer Ralph Lauren. The grand-prize also included $50,000 towards the prize taxes.
The 2016 Supercar Dream Giveaway award ceremony is open to the public. Anyone who is in the Tampa/Clearwater area is encouraged to stop by the Dream Giveaway Garage for the award ceremony. Attendees will get an up-close look at some of the other upcoming grand-prize muscle cars, which are currently occupying the Dream Giveaway Garage. The award ceremony will start at 3PM and each attendee will receive a goodie bag filled with valuable gifts and other items.
New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH) is a 501(c) 3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they received, NBCH provided grants to several worthwhile charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.
