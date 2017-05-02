Country(s)
NFC Mortgage Company, LLC now known as BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC; name change effective as of May 8th
SWANSEA, Mass. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- BayCoast Bank today announced that NFC Mortgage Company, LLC is now BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC.
The change is in name only; the mortgage company continues to be a wholly owned subsidiary of BayCoast Bank, now celebrating its 166th year serving Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The name change will have no impact on pending loan transactions or the way in which business is conducted. Clients in the process of transacting a loan will work with the same lending staff at the same locations, using already established contact information.
Nicholas Christ, President and CEO of BayCoast Bank, said, "While the company name has altered, the same commitment to excellence remains to clients at the now BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC. The entire staff at BayCoast Mortgage Company looks forward to serving existing clients and meeting with new ones."
About BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage Company, LLC)
BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of BayCoast Bank, a savings bank chartered in 1851. Servicing all the East Coast from New England to Florida, BayCoast Mortgage is a full-service lender offering instant pre-approvals, timely closings, in-house underwriting, and the best rates available on the market. Whether someone is looking to purchase a new home or refinance an existing home loan, BayCoast Mortgage offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans. In addition, BayCoast Mortgage's unique portfolio loan products are suited to borrowers who may have a situation that does not meet conventional underwriting guidelines. BayCoast Mortgage has offices in Westford, MA at 234 Littleton Road, and in Swansea, MA at 330 Swansea Mall Drive. For additional information, please visit www.BayCoastMortgage.com or call 877-684-9440.
About BayCoast Bank
BayCoast Bank is a mutually-owned savings bank chartered in 1851 and headquartered in Swansea, MA. The Bank serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, North Dighton, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Westport, and Tiverton, RI. BayCoast Bank and its affiliates offer a wide range of financial services for consumers, businesses, non-profits and municipalities. Its affiliates include BayCoast Financial Services, offering stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and college savings plans; Plimoth Investment Advisors, offering investment management, trust services, and financial planning; Partners Insurance Group, LLC, an independent agency providing automobile, home, life and business coverage through a wide range of insurance companies; and BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage Company, LLC), which offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans in 11 states. Nicholas Christ is the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. For additional information on the Bank or its services, please visit www.BayCoastBank.com or call 508-678-7641.
Contact
Jim Farrell
***@prfirst.com
