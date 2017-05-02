Stage Rally Event Returns To Colorado

Rangely, Colorado to host Round 4 of the Rally America Championship

--Rangely's Automotive Museum was the scene Friday for the official press advisory for Rally Colorado 2017 – Round 4 of the Rally America National Championship. Rangely was chosen from several locations after organizers and leaders of both Rio Blanco County and the town of Rangely weighed all considerations for a successful event including social, economic and forecasted weather conditions.Bill Fogg, principal and owner of Rally America stated, "This is a huge achievement for Rally Colorado, just as it has been for Southern Ohio Forest Rally, meeting the criteria for a National event in the first year back after a break of almost 8 years. Rally America officials have visited the location of Rally Colorado and are impressed with the challenging stages, the high standard of organization of the event and by Rangely town itself, with its scenery and hospitality. Having National status is a major boost to an event overall thus attracting considerable interest from competitors from all over the country, as well as two competitors already confirmed from Ireland."Rally Colorado organizers have announced details of this year's event which will take place on July 20through 22. Teams are expected to begin arriving in Rangely, Monday, July 17with recce occurring on July 20and actual stage racing to kick off Friday, July 21and finishing Saturday, July 22, culminating in an awards banquet open to the public.Doug Shepherd has agreed to be at the helm of racing operations as the Rally Master/Clerk of the Course for this year's Rally Colorado. He has designed a demanding route to test man and machine over the two days of rallying. Organizers expect that the Rally Colorado stages are likely to be ranked alongside America's greatest rally stages. Short transit routes are a necessity to offset the grueling and exciting stages.The event will start with a Parc Expose Thursday evening at 6:00pm at the Rangely Auto Museum where spectators can get up close with the cars, drivers and co-drivers. The ceremonial start/finish is in town adjacent to the Rangely Auto Museum at 11:00am Friday morning. The service area will be centralized for both days and will be adjacent to the Buck "N" Bull RV Park, 2811 E Main St, Rangely, CO. There will be an open awards ceremony at the Colorado North Western Community College at approximately 7:00pm Saturday followed by a well deserved Colorado barbecue.Based in Williston, VT, Rally America, Inc. sanctions the Rally America National Championship, the premier performance rally championship in the United States and a number of regional rally championships from coast to coast. Rally America is particularly known as the series that helped begin the rally careers of action sport superstars such as Travis Pastrana, Ken Block and local Coloradoan Tanner Foust.www.rallycolorado2017.comIf you would like more information about this topic, please contact Gardiner, Alan at (303) 386-3931 or email at Alan_Gardiner@Comcast.com