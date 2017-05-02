News By Tag
ERA Providing Free Services for Cisco Operators
Creating Free Services to Benefit Cisco Network Operators and Students of Calgary
This free Cisco lab is dedicated to providing educational help or students pursuing Cisco certifications like CCNA and CCNP. This service will mainly benefit students whodo not have the experience as this service offers physical experience working with actual routers and switches. It provides exam preps and free lab scenarios for a better understanding of the following; routing, switching, security, VOIP, and wireless.
Our list of lab equipment:
IOS 12.x:
3 x Catalyst 3550 L3 switches
3 x Cisco 2600 routers
2 x laptops with COM port, Windows 10
Ethernet Cables
Crossover Cables
Console Cables (DB9 - RJ45) COM
IP phones
ERA's main mandate is giving back to the community and we have found another way to do that. We are thrilled to offer this service to the public and are passionate in creating a community of giving.
This service is open during business hours:
Monday to Friday (8.30am-5.30pm)
Saturday (10.00am-4.00pm)
For further information or inquiries, please email info@era.ca or call 403-262-4488.
*Currently only in our Calgary office at this time*
About the Electronic Recycling Association
Established in 2004, ERA is a non-profit organization directed to reduce the environmental impact of improperly discarded toxic electronic waste by offering accessible services to help corporations and individuals manage their retiring IT assets. Through industry leading pickup, data removal and reporting/certification services, ERA provides a full-circle solution for e-waste management. With reuse being ERA's top priority, every item that is received is examined for any remaining productive life and refurbished for reuse. True end of life items are transferred to accredited recyclers where a nil landfill contribution can be assured. ERA is committed to supporting local charities and individuals in need through the provision of electronic equipment to charities and individuals alike.
Media enquiries may be directed to:
Jessica Lifely
Business Development Manager
Electronic Recycling Association
jessica@era.ca
403-262-4488
