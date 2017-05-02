Parker Love Bowling - International Video Vixen

Parker Love Bowling is definitely the next music video Superstar!

Contact

Danica Dover Public Relations

***@gmail.com Danica Dover Public Relations

End

-- PARKER LOVE BOWLING-INTERNATIONAL VIDEO VIXENLA native and Hollywood 'It Girl' Parker Love Bowling is now making her mark on the world by becoming an international music video star. She appeared in two music videos that premiered last month, one for the popular Scottish band 'The Moon Kids' and another for Japanese garage band 'Taffy.'The Moon Kid's video for the song "Forever Blue" features Bowling skating around Los Angeles on roller-skates. She takes a ride on the Venice boardwalk where she meets men on Muscle Beach.Also featured in the video is singer-songwriter Kalvin Madsen, Parker's real life boyfriend. He puts his arms around her on the Walk of Fame, a hot Hollywood tourist destination.The video for Taffy's song "Murkiii" features the couple again, only this time they are on the Las Vegas Stip. Madsen plays two characters, a night in shining armor and a corrupt cowboy, both fighting over Bowling. "Murkiii" is the second video Bowling has been in for Taffy. The first was released in early February.Bowling has appeared in a total of ten music videos for artists including Death Valley Girls, Them Guns (a band fronted by Pricilla Presley's son), and Corey Feldman.Both videos are directed by Bowling's sister, Kansas Bowling, who directs music videos shot on Super 8 or 16mm film for a myriad of hip LA bands. But not only does she direct music videos, she also writes and directs feature length films. Her last film, "BC Butcher" was released by Troma Entertainment and ever since she was been signing DVDs at Comic-Con or walking red carpets.The sisters just flew to Costa Rica to star in a feature titled "Primitiva,"directed by model and photographer Kevin Hayeland. The film was written by Kansas Bowling and Natasha Halevi, another budding actress of Hollywood.Parker Love Bowling, who turned 18 only a month ago, has been working non stop, starring in two films that are set to come out by the end of this year and collaborating with her sister on upcoming projects. When she's not acting in underground films, she's modeling for local designers.The brunette bombshell is becoming an icon world-wide. She is definitely "one to watch."