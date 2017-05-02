News By Tag
Clean Juice Brings Organic Juicing To Davidson, North Carolina
Successful Growing Juice Franchise Celebrates New Location Opening by Giving Back to the Community
After founding his own company 18 years ago and serving as a consultant for a consumer lifestyle brand for the past four years, Mike Hosey is excited to open a new Clean Juice location in Davidson with his wife, Cyndi. Originally from Daytona Beach, Florida, Hosey has always been passionate about a healthy lifestyle and became interested in Clean Juice and its concept after meeting Kat and Landon Eckles, the founders of Clean Juice, at their church. A Davidson local, Hosey believes Clean Juice will complement the health and activity-focused habits of Davidson and its neighboring communities.
"I am thrilled to be joining a growing brand which contributes to the health and well-being of our community," said Mike Hosey, Clean Juice franchisee. "I am also excited to see Clean Juice's part in changing people's lives through its collaboration with the ADA Jenkins Center of Davidson."
With 50 franchise units awarded to date, Clean Juice is on a mission to become the world's most plentiful juice bar which offers easy, on the go access to certified organic food and drinks, a high-quality menu featuring organic juices, smoothies, bowls and bites. Realizing that customer experience is the most important aspect for a well-functioning business, Clean Juice creates welcoming, inviting environment and promotes healthy body as well as strong spirit.
"We are excited for Clean Juice to expand into Davidson and we are happy to welcome Mike and Cyndi to the Clean Juice family," said Landon and Kat Eckles, Founders of Clean Juice. "We know Mike's enthusiasm, passion and commitment for a healthy lifestyle and his prior expertise will serve as useful tools to running a wildly successful store."
Clean Juice's Davidson location is located at 605 D Jetton Street, Davidson, NC 28036 and its opening hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, please call (704) 897-7486, email davidson@cleanjuicebar.comor please visit www.cleanjuicebar.com.
The full schedule of the grand opening celebration is as follows:
Date: Saturday, May 13th
Time: 7 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Details: Ribbon cutting at 9 a.m., raffle with Clean Juice's merchandise every half an hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., music, corn hole. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to ADA Jenkins Center of Davidson NC
For franchising opportunities, please visit: www.cleanjuicebar.com
About Clean Juice
Realizing the importance of an organic, plant based diet, husband and wife team Kat and Landon Eckles decided to bring their passion for juicing to the world by founding Clean Juice, the first and only USDA certified organic bar franchise. With the mission to become the world's most plentiful juice bar, Clean Juice offers access to easy, on the go organic food, while making the nutritional benefits that come from consuming organic, unprocessed produce more accessible. Clean Juice brings a warm and welcoming environment, which fosters relationships, a healthy body and happy spirit. With over 40 franchise units awarded, Clean Juice continues to growth and is expected to impact the juicing community across the country.
Denisa Caldova
***@konnectagency.com
