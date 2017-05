Clean Juice Brings Organic Juicing To Davidson, North Carolina

Successful Growing Juice Franchise Celebrates New Location Opening by Giving Back to the Community

-- Clean Juice, (http://www.cleanjuicebar.com/)the first and only USDA certified organic juice bar franchise, announces the opening of its newest location in Davidson, North Carolina. To kick off the grand opening,is inviting the public to a celebration held on Saturday, May 13, packed with music, raffle prizes, games and a ribbon cutting by the Mayor of Davidson, John Woods. Committed to helping its community, a percentage of's grand opening proceeds will be donated to ADA Jenkins Center, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those in poverty break the cycle and gain economic independence.After founding his own company 18 years ago and serving as a consultant for a consumer lifestyle brand for the past four years, Mike Hosey is excited to open a newlocation in Davidson with his wife, Cyndi. Originally from Daytona Beach, Florida, Hosey has always been passionate about a healthy lifestyle and became interested inand its concept after meeting Kat and Landon Eckles, the founders of, at their church. A Davidson local, Hosey believeswill complement the health and activity-focused habits of Davidson and its neighboring communities."I am thrilled to be joining a growing brand which contributes to the health and well-being of our community," said Mike Hosey, Clean Juice franchisee. "I am also excited to see's part in changing people's lives through its collaboration with the ADA Jenkins Center of Davidson."With 50 franchise units awarded to date,is on a mission to become the world's most plentiful juice bar which offers easy, on the go access to certified organic food and drinks, a high-quality menu featuring organic juices, smoothies, bowls and bites. Realizing that customer experience is the most important aspect for a well-functioning business,creates welcoming, inviting environment and promotes healthy body as well as strong spirit."We are excited forto expand into Davidson and we are happy to welcome Mike and Cyndi to thefamily," said Landon and Kat Eckles, Founders of. "We know Mike's enthusiasm, passion and commitment for a healthy lifestyle and his prior expertise will serve as useful tools to running a wildly successful store."Davidson location is located at 605 D Jetton Street, Davidson, NC 28036 and its opening hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.For more information, please call (704) 897-7486, email davidson@cleanjuicebar.com or please visit www.cleanjuicebar.com The full schedule of the grand opening celebration is as follows:Saturday, May 137 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.Ribbon cutting at 9 a.m., raffle withmerchandise every half an hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., music, corn hole. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to ADA Jenkins Center of Davidson NCFor franchising opportunities, please visit: www.cleanjuicebar.com###Realizing the importance of an organic, plant based diet, husband and wife team Kat and Landon Eckles decided to bring their passion for juicing to the world by founding, the first and only USDA certified organic bar franchise. With the mission to become the world's most plentiful juice bar,offers access to easy, on the go organic food, while making the nutritional benefits that come from consuming organic, unprocessed produce more accessible.brings a warm and welcoming environment, which fosters relationships, a healthy body and happy spirit. With over 40 franchise units awarded,continues to growth and is expected to impact the juicing community across the country.