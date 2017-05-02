News By Tag
"White House Mockingbird" - Children's Book Offers a Bird's-Eye View of American History
Dick the Mockingbird was just a fledgling when he fell out of his nest in the Virginia countryside and is rescued by President Jefferson's grandchildren. They send Dick to Washington to live with the president, because "it's so lonely living in the White House."
Join this special mockingbird as he embarks on a four-day journey over bumpy roads in a horse-drawn wagon, and then spends six exciting years as a confidant to the president as an eyewitness to an exciting period of American history.
The story includes 22 beautiful illustrations.
About the Author: A history buff, Richard J. Adler lives in San Ramon, California with his wife and two sons. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, he is an avid reader of history and biographies, and his art has been exhibited at the George Krevsky Gallery in San Francisco. This is his first book.
"This book makes learning fun as children get a bird's-eye view of President Thomas Jefferson's presidency. We are proud to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
