"White House Mockingbird" - Children's Book Offers a Bird's-Eye View of American History

SAN RAMON, Calif. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Travel back in time over 200 years to when Thomas Jefferson was president of the United States. Young readers will enjoy hearing how the third president kept a mockingbird as a pet in his study and about their many hours together. But how did such a thing happen?

Dick the Mockingbird was just a fledgling when he fell out of his nest in the Virginia countryside and is rescued by President Jefferson's grandchildren. They send Dick to Washington to live with the president, because "it's so lonely living in the White House."

Join this special mockingbird as he embarks on a four-day journey over bumpy roads in a horse-drawn wagon, and then spends six exciting years as a confidant to the president as an eyewitness to an exciting period of American history.

The story includes 22 beautiful illustrations.

About the Author: A history buff, Richard J. Adler lives in San Ramon, California with his wife and two sons. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, he is an avid reader of history and biographies, and his art has been exhibited at the George Krevsky Gallery in San Francisco. This is his first book.

"This book makes learning fun as children get a bird's-eye view of President Thomas Jefferson's presidency. We are proud to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

WHITE HOUSE MOCKINGBIRD (ISBN: 978-1-62857-050-2) is now available for $10.95 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/RichardJAdler or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.us
http://pinterest.com/sbpra/
https://twitter.com/SBPRA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra
