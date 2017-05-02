News By Tag
Philippine's "Regalong Edukasyon" for WCH Founder's Month 2017
Bae Agnes Escudero, the Secretary General of TGP said, "we are grateful to WCH and Princess Maria Amor for sending these children of --- school supplies for their upcoming school term. I am glad that TGP was able to participate in WCH Founder's Month by distributing personally this donation from Princess Maria".
Mirroring WCH's mission: "To Promote Universal Humanitarianism"
"I want to be of service to humanity using my full capacity, my full ability, using my full resources and influence, whether it's eradicating poverty or empowering women and children or just plainly celebrating my birthday", Amor said. "I am deeply thankful to WCH Ambassadors and supporters around the globe for their endless support, year after year in celebrating the true meaning of WCH Founder's Month", she added.
*We Care for Humanity, an international organization advocating education, health, world peace, human rights, eradication of poverty, and women and youth empowerment.
FOUNDER'S MONTH 2017
by Maureen Brindle, Official Poet of WCH
Founders month, the month of May,
We Care for Humanity today,
Blessings and flowers all the way.
So many deeds to help mankind,
So many ways of being kind,
Togetherness and love combined.
We celebrate the month of May,
For peace and joy to God we pray,
With all the threats we find today.
Solid solutions we need to see,
Unity in adversity keeping people free,
Together humanity is meant to be.
Together in love, hope and peace,
This founders month let dreams increase.
Universally recognised our founder Princess
Her work and charity, God bless.
