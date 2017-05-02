 
News By Tag
* Education
* Children
* Birthday
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Davao City
  Davao del Sur
  Philippines
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432

Philippine's "Regalong Edukasyon" for WCH Founder's Month 2017

 
 
18198709_1672994042714075_3081295225833706473_n
18198709_1672994042714075_3081295225833706473_n
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Education
* Children
* Birthday

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Davao City - Davao del Sur - Philippines

Subject:
* Projects

DAVAO CITY, Philippines - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- We Care for Humanity (WCH) in collaboration with The Tribal Government of the Philippines (TGP) celebrates WCH Founder's Month through "Regalong Edukasyon" a school supply distribution program held at Samal Island in the Philippines last May 1, 2017.

Bae Agnes Escudero, the Secretary General of TGP said, "we are grateful to WCH and Princess Maria Amor for sending these children of --- school supplies for their upcoming school term. I am glad that TGP was able to participate in WCH Founder's Month by distributing personally this donation from Princess Maria".

Mirroring WCH's mission: "To Promote Universal Humanitarianism", Founder's Month mobilizes humanitarians around the world while celebrating WCH's inception and the birth month of its founder and president, Maria Amor Torres, Crown Princess of Royal Kingdom of Maharlika Darussalam of the Philippines.

"I want to be of service to humanity using my full capacity, my full ability, using my full resources and influence, whether it's eradicating poverty or empowering women and children or just plainly celebrating my birthday", Amor said. "I am deeply thankful to WCH Ambassadors and supporters around the globe for their endless support, year after year in celebrating the true meaning of WCH Founder's Month", she added.

For more pictures click : https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.1672991576047655.1073741898.193229107357250&type=1&l=b78f7a7df4

*We Care for Humanity, an international organization advocating education, health, world peace, human rights, eradication of poverty, and women and youth empowerment.

FOUNDER'S MONTH 2017
by Maureen Brindle, Official Poet of WCH (https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.167299157604765...)

Founders month, the month of May,
We Care for Humanity today,
Blessings and flowers all the way.
So many deeds to help mankind,
So many ways of being kind,
Togetherness and love combined.
We celebrate the month of May,
For peace and joy to God we pray,
With all the threats we find today.
Solid solutions we need to see,
Unity in adversity keeping people free,
Together humanity is meant to be.
Together in love, hope and peace,
This founders month let dreams increase.
Universally recognised our founder Princess
Her work and charity, God bless.

Media Contact
WCH Secretariat
8185145756
admin@wecareforhumanity.org
End
Source:
Email:***@wecareforhumanity.org Email Verified
Tags:Education, Children, Birthday
Industry:Education
Location:Davao City - Davao del Sur - Philippines
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WE CARE FOR HUMANITY News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share