BK Adventure named ¨Adventure Tour Operator of the Year 2017¨

Orlando eco-tour company BK Adventure has been awarded the Adventure Tour Operator of the Year Award for Orlando, Florida by The Luxury Travel Guide.

Luxury Travel Guide

-- ¨The Luxury Travel Awards recognize and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the affluent travel and tourism industry. Our team of experts have scoured the globe and travelled extensively in order to identify everything from the very best companies.¨ states LTG on their website."We are a new business, in a large tourism market so to get this award means a lot for our growth, and also to adventure tourism which seems to be growing here," says Ramesh BK, owner of BK Adventure and native of Nepal, where adventure is synonymous with tourism. BK brought that same spirit of adventure to Orlando when he immigrated to the USA in 2012. "I saw how amazing the natural beauty of Florida is, and I knew people would love kayaking and biking outside here as much as they do in other tourist destinations, so I created BK Adventure Eco-Tours to show people the amazing nature and adventure of Florida," says BK.BK Adventure started its operations in Central Florida in 2015, and by 2017 has become recognized as one of Central Florida's busiest eco-tour companies. BK Adventure specializes in kayaking, hiking, and mountain biking day trips around Central Florida.The most popular tour for BK Adventure is theFlorida is one of only a few places in the world you can do bioluminescence kayaking. "Our Bioluminescence tours are becoming completely booked up for weekends in summer," says BK. "We are amazed at how many people love this night kayaking tour."BK Adventure's Bioluminescence Tour at Kelly Park near Port Canaveral will be the closest kayak tour for Orlando visitors.