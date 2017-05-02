Toll Brothers invites community to May 20 Meet the Builder event

Event offers opportunity to go behind-the-scenes to look at high-quality, luxury home building.

-- Whether you're in the market for a new home now or plan to be in the near future, Toll Brothers'event is the perfect opportunity to get answers from the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Scheduled for Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event will be held at participating Toll Brothers Colorado communities.At each community, the sales/construction/project management team will be on hand to answer questions. Refreshments will be available from a variety of food trucks.Guests will learn about land planning, community design, identifying and recognizing quality construction, home building technology, and energy efficiency. This event will give buyers the opportunity to consult with Toll Brothers' project teams and discover how the homes are built from start to finish."Ourevent is a great opportunity for home buyers to get a behind-the-scenes look at high-quality, luxury home building," says Mark Bailey, Colorado Division President. "This is a day for buyers to interact with our building and design experts, tour model homes and homes under construction, find out what it takes to build their dream home, and learn what sets Toll Brothers apart from other home builders and why."Colorado communities participating in theevent are:• The Hills at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 720-379-7829• The Highlands at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 303-955-5031• Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows in Erie (1094 Carbonate Court, off Flatiron Meadows Boulevard), 303-209-0002• Anthem Ranch by Toll Brothers in Broomfield (55+ Active-Adult community near I-25 and Lowell Boulevard), 303-926-4140• Toll Brothers at Inspiration in Northern Douglas County (55+ Active-Adult community off Gartrell Road exit of E-470), 303-708-1856• Kechter Farm in Fort Collins (near Trilby and Ziegler Roads), 970-221-2227Toll Brothers' professionally-decorated model homes and sales centers are open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about this event, including directions to your nearest Toll Brothers community, visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado.Toll Brothers, an award-winningcompany founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked theon the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list. The Company was named2015† by, receiving the highest numerical score among the largest 133 home builders in the country. Toll Brothers was also recently honored as nationalbymagazine, and was twice named nationalbymagazine.This is not an offering where prohibited by law.