GZA Moves to New Boston Location at 31 State Street
The new downtown Boston office location offers more flexible space to adapt to the company's needs and offer convenient meeting space for clients. The space provides "hot desking" for employees. Already, many GZA staff who live in the inner core of the Metro-Boston area are making use of the space. The new Boston office manager, Bruce Fairless, P.E., indicated that the new office provides a convenient location for employees to commute via public transportation or bicycle from their homes. The location also keeps GZA close to many of its downtown clients in the commercial, legal, and government sectors.
Donald T. Goldberg and William S. Zoino, two colleagues at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, founded GZA in 1964 as Goldberg Zoino and Associates. Today, the company provides services in five core areas: geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management. The staff consists of approximately 600 technical and administrative professionals in 28 offices in New England, the Mid-Atlantic, the Appalachian and Great Lakes Regions.
"We are pleased to move into this new building which abuts the historic Old State House in Boston," said William Hadge, CEO of GZA. "Our roots are here in the city and we look forward to working with our clients in the new space."
About GZA
Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 28 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3808 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
