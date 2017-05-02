News By Tag
North Highland's Alex Bombeck Named "Top Consultant"
"We are thrilled for Alex to receive this honor from Consulting Magazine. His role has been critical to the success of North Highland, and he has added value to our consulting mindset by bringing creativity and design thinking. Alex understands North Highland's people, and at the end of the day, consulting is a people business. He incorporates that fact into the successful strategy he delivers to our clients every day," said Dan Reardon, CEO of North Highland.
Receiving hundreds of nominations, Consulting Magazine's Top 25 Consultants recognizes the leaders and experts in the industry who are delivering the very best of what the consulting profession offers.
"This award reflects North Highland and what we do every day," said Bombeck. "It validates and reinforces what I, and our owners, believe is the future for ourselves and how we can create value for our clients."
In his role at North Highland, Bombeck brings more than 20 years of strategy, marketing, and digital consulting experience, along with deep customer experience expertise. He leads the firm's North and UK Region, along with Strategy and Advisory, Service Lines, Sparks Grove and Data & Analytics.
About North Highland
