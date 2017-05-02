 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432

North Highland's Alex Bombeck Named "Top Consultant"

 
 
ATLANTA - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Management consulting firm North Highland is pleased to announce that Alex Bombeck, President of North Highland, was recently named one of the 2017 Top 25 Consultants by Consulting Magazine.

"We are thrilled for Alex to receive this honor from Consulting Magazine. His role has been critical to the success of North Highland, and he has added value to our consulting mindset by bringing creativity and design thinking. Alex understands North Highland's people, and at the end of the day, consulting is a people business. He incorporates that fact into the successful strategy he delivers to our clients every day," said Dan Reardon, CEO of North Highland.

Receiving hundreds of nominations, Consulting Magazine's Top 25 Consultants recognizes the leaders and experts in the industry who are delivering the very best of what the consulting profession offers.

"This award reflects North Highland and what we do every day," said Bombeck. "It validates and reinforces what I, and our owners, believe is the future for ourselves and how we can create value for our clients."

In his role at North Highland, Bombeck brings more than 20 years of strategy, marketing, and digital consulting experience, along with deep customer experience expertise. He leads the firm's North and UK Region, along with Strategy and Advisory, Service Lines, Sparks Grove and Data & Analytics.

To read the full article in the May 2017 issue, visit www.consultingmag.com (http://www.consultingmag-digital.com/consultingmag/may_20...) (free subscription required).

About North Highland

North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/) is a global management consulting firm known for helping clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital, and transformation. We add value and support our clients across the full spectrum of consulting, from strategy through delivery. We bring the big ideas, then we make them real. North Highland is an employee-owned firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with more than 3,000 consultants worldwide and 60+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordenceworldwide.com), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter (https://twitter.com/northhighland) and Facebook (http://facebook.com/northhighland).

Deianna Hamilton
***@northhighland.com
