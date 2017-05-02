 
Industry News





National Special Investigations Unit Discusses Spring/Summertime Crime Rates & Surveillance

According to NSIU, spring and summer are prime seasons to ensure surveillance systems are up and running
 
 
3D_Logo_Mockup_Q
CHICAGO - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, - The team at National Special Investigations Unit (NSIU) has issued an advisory for Spring/Summer 2017 season.

According to NSIU, spring and summer are prime times for both crimes against property and individuals (http://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/winter-weather-crime-property-theft/41085183), and the best way to thwart these crimes and seek justice upon their occurrence is to have a secure surveillance system in place.

NSIU is helping its clients with various investigative and surveillance solutions during the Spring and Summer 2017 season. For those who want an extra layer of security against property and bodily harm, NSIU is now offering an array of tailored services. Details can be found at http://www.nsiu.com/


About National Special Investigations Unit

National Special Investigations Unit (NSIU) is committed to providing premier investigative services, including insurance fraud investigation, infidelity investigation, cohabitation, civil investigations, and criminal investigations.

Contact

National Special Investigations Unit

Phone: 800-960-6748

Website: http://www.nsiu.com/

