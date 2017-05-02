News By Tag
National Special Investigations Unit Discusses Spring/Summertime Crime Rates & Surveillance
According to NSIU, spring and summer are prime seasons to ensure surveillance systems are up and running
According to NSIU, spring and summer are prime times for both crimes against property and individuals (http://www.accuweather.com/
NSIU is helping its clients with various investigative and surveillance solutions during the Spring and Summer 2017 season. For those who want an extra layer of security against property and bodily harm, NSIU is now offering an array of tailored services. Details can be found at http://www.nsiu.com/
About National Special Investigations Unit
National Special Investigations Unit (NSIU) is committed to providing premier investigative services, including insurance fraud investigation, infidelity investigation, cohabitation, civil investigations, and criminal investigations.
National Special Investigations Unit
Phone: 800-960-6748
Website: http://www.nsiu.com/
Bob Kiehn
***@nsiu.com
