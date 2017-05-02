 
News By Tag
* Charity Event
* Lake Geneva
* Lake Lawn Resort
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delavan
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432


Lake Lawn Resort to host Rustic Road Run's post-ride charity celebration

Charity event featuring live musical entertainment will support Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Charity Event
* Lake Geneva
* Lake Lawn Resort

Industry:
* Tourism

Location:
* Delavan - Wisconsin - US

DELAVAN, Wis. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT: The 3rd annual Rustic Road Run returns as hundreds of motorists rev up and travel through Wisconsin's scenic countryside while raising money for the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. This year's route will end at Lake Lawn Resort's airport runway. Rustic Road Run participants and the general public are invited to the post-ride charity celebration, Rockin' the Runway, which will also take place at the resort's airport runway. Attendees can enjoy delicious food and drinks, as well as live musical entertainment by the Rush Tribute Project. Admission to Rockin' the Runway is a $5 donation per person, which will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

WHEN: Saturday, May 20

         5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lake Lawn Resort's Airport

         Enter from Mound Road

         Delavan, WI 53115

The Rush Tribute Project will create a unique concert experience with strong vocals and high-energy performances. Stumpy's Pizza and LD's BBQ food trucks will be on-site, as well as Lake Lawn Resort's concession tent and beer trailer. Hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, soda, beers, cocktails, wine and more will be available for purchase.

For those who want to make the most of the charity celebration, a block of discounted Lake Lawn Resort guestrooms are available beginning at $159, plus resort fee and tax. Reservations can be placed by calling 800.338.5253. For more information, visit https://www.lakelawnresort.com/events/3rd-annual-rustic-r...

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism's Rustic Roads program highlights scenic lightly traveled roads throughout the state that hikers, bicyclists and motorists can take advantage of all year long for a relaxing jaunt.

# # #

About Lake Lawn Resort

The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.

Contact
Brienne Schaefer
***@ebadvertising.com
End
Source:Lake Lawn Resort
Email:***@ebadvertising.com Email Verified
Tags:Charity Event, Lake Geneva, Lake Lawn Resort
Industry:Tourism
Location:Delavan - Wisconsin - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ellingsen Brady Advertising News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share