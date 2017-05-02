News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lake Lawn Resort to host Rustic Road Run's post-ride charity celebration
Charity event featuring live musical entertainment will support Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
WHEN: Saturday, May 20
5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lake Lawn Resort's Airport
Enter from Mound Road
Delavan, WI 53115
The Rush Tribute Project will create a unique concert experience with strong vocals and high-energy performances. Stumpy's Pizza and LD's BBQ food trucks will be on-site, as well as Lake Lawn Resort's concession tent and beer trailer. Hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, soda, beers, cocktails, wine and more will be available for purchase.
For those who want to make the most of the charity celebration, a block of discounted Lake Lawn Resort guestrooms are available beginning at $159, plus resort fee and tax. Reservations can be placed by calling 800.338.5253. For more information, visit https://www.lakelawnresort.com/
The Wisconsin Department of Tourism's Rustic Roads program highlights scenic lightly traveled roads throughout the state that hikers, bicyclists and motorists can take advantage of all year long for a relaxing jaunt.
# # #
About Lake Lawn Resort
The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.
Contact
Brienne Schaefer
***@ebadvertising.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse