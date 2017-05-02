News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Family Promise of Monmouth County Celebrated "The Promise of Spring"
Evening Honored Hope Awardee Kim Guadagno, Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey
Photo ID left to right: Board Members Wendy Carofano and Frank Maag, Executive Director Tracy Boyer, Board Member Mike Meriton, Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno, Board Member Pete Stahl and Board President Elaine Young.
The community came together to support Family Promise of Monmouth County in full force and wishes to thank this year's supporters: Gold Sponsor: Stillwell-Hansen, Inc., Silver Sponsor: Brophy Family Charitable Gift Fund, Bronze Sponsor: Skody Scot & Company, Bronze Sponsor: Wawa Foundation, Community Volunteers, Andy McDonough and The Groove Project, Brookdale Community College, Colossus Media Group, iParty Pix, Iris Acker, Ltd., Jumping Brook Country Club, Tim and Beth McLoone, Monmouth Stereo, Nelson Press, Sea Blossoms Floral Designs, Signs by Tomorrow, Carol Stillwell, Studio 325 Design and Waterford Crystal. Family Promise also wishes to thank all of their Host Congregations:
Exciting news was also announced at the event. The Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) has granted Building 501 on the old Fort Monmouth property to Family Promise of Monmouth County. Valued at approximately $500,000, this 2,800 square foot facility will serve as their new Day Center providing a long term solution as FMERA has granted a 99 year land/building lease. The cost to maintain this building is lower than Family Promise's current rental costs in Aberdeen. The overall target for their Building 501 Fund Raising Campaign is $125,000. The projected move-in date is targeted for Summer 2017. Longtime friends of Family Promise, the Brophy Family Charitable Fund, has again pledged their support, this time to kick-off crowdfunding initiatives. Donations can be made here: https://www.crowdrise.com/
"Over the past 16 years, we are proud to have helped hundreds of families overcome homelessness. Partnering with our congregations and like-minded organizations, we have helped families move from hopelessness and homelessness to hope and homes they can call their own," says Family Promise Board of Trustee President Elaine Young. "Unfortunately, as affordable housing continues to be out of reach for many hardworking families, we turn away families due to lack of space in our current day center. This summer we are eager to move to the grounds of the former Fort Monmouth complex that will provide more services to help families regain their independence;
About Family Promise of Monmouth County: Family Promise of Monmouth County (www.familypromisemc.org)
Media Contact
Susan Belfer of Belfer Communications
***@belfercom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse